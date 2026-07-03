The Beautiful Struggle: How Zendaya, John David Washington, and Sam Levinson Crafted Netflix's 'Malcolm & Marie'
Featured
Pop Culture
'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson & 'Malcolm & Marie' stars Zendaya & John David Washington talk about upcoming Netflix film, critics, & AWARDS SZN buzz.Khal
Christopher Nolan talks how he found 'Tenet' star John David Washington, getting Travis Scott on the soundtrack, and the importance of home releases.Khal
'Tenet' star John David Washington on working with his "hero" Christopher Nolan, learning how to fight backwards, and that "hot sauce" line.Khal
John David Washington, star of 'BlacKkKlansman,' talks working with Spike Lee, if 2018 has been the best year of his life, and the future of black filmmaking.Khal