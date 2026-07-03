John David Washington

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L-R) Ray Fisher, Malcolm Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler, and John David Washington attend Netflix's The Piano Lesson New York Tastemaker Screening at The Whitby Hotel on October 21, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Samuel L. Jackson Rejects Notion That Denzel Washington's Sons Are 'Nepo Kids'

Jackson stars alongside John David Washington in Malcolm Washington-directed film 'The Piano Lesson.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams617 days ago
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 10: (L-R) John David Washington, Katia Washington, Pauletta Washington, Malcolm Washington and Denzel Washington attend Netflix's special presentation of "The Piano Lesson" during the Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario.
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Says He’s ‘Happy’ That People Will ‘Get a Chance to See’ Son Malcolm’s Directorial Debut ‘The Piano Lesson’

Malcolm Washington, the youngest son of Denzel and Pauletta Washington, previewed his film at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Jaelani Turner-Williams674 days ago
Pop Culture

John David Washington Allegedly Being Considered for Kang the Conqueror

Jonathan Majors was dropped from the role after he was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment.

Mark Elibert901 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch an Exclusive Clip From 'The Creator' Starring John David Washington

The Gareth Edwards-directed sci-fi action thriller is set to hit theaters on September 29.

Joe Price1033 days ago
amsterdam movie screen shot christian bale
Pop Culture

Watch 'Amsterdam' Trailer f/ Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro, and More

The first trailer has arrived for David O. Russell's 'Amsterdam,' starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, and tons more.

Jordan Rose1472 days ago
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Denzel Washington talks with Stephen Colbert
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Opens Up About Death of His Mother: ‘She Went Home’

The acclaimed 'Macbeth' star and 'Journal for Jordan' director movingly reflects on the loss of his mother Lennis Washington earlier this year.

Trace William Cowen1674 days ago
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Pop Culture

Netflix Previews Summer Movie Lineup With New Trailer f/ ASAP Rocky, Nas, Jason Momoa, and More

Netflix is keeping up with its weekly drop promise. Among the notable summer 2021 entries are 'Monster' with ASAP Rocky and Nas, 'Army of the Dead,' and more.

Trace William Cowen1907 days ago
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Pop Culture

Zendaya Shares Message Explaining the Personal Importance of New Netflix Drama 'Malcolm & Marie'

The new drama from director Sam Levinson stars Zendaya and John David Washington. Both the writing and the filming for the Netflix movie went down mid-pandemic.

Trace William Cowen1988 days ago
Jared Leto
Pop Culture

Jared Leto Explains Why He Didn’t Star in Movies When He Was Younger

In a new interview with John David Washington, 'The Little Things' star Jared Leto said he didn’t believe he was ready for movies as a young actor.

Alex Galbraith1997 days ago
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Pop Culture

Zendaya Reveals 'Euphoria' Creator Pitched Her a 'Meta-Disney' Horror Movie Before 'Malcolm & Marie'

The drama 'Malcolm & Marie' was filmed during the pandemic and hits Netflix next month. Sam Levinson's first idea, however, involved 'K.C. Undercover.'

Trace William Cowen2013 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for Zendaya and John David Washington-Starring 'Malcolm & Marie' From 'Euphoria' Creator

'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson's Netflix drama, starring John David Washington and Zendaya, was filmed entirely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Trace William Cowen2016 days ago
cudi
Music

Kid Cudi Says 'Man on the Moon III' Is the 'Most Important Album of My Career Thus Far'

Kid Cudi joins 'Tenet' star John David Washington for a special conversation about 'MOTM III,' his MAD SOLAR plans, Shia LaBeouf, and much more.

Trace William Cowen2044 days ago
Zendaya attends the 2020 AAA Arts Awards.
Pop Culture

Netflix Buys Rights to Zendaya and John David Washington Film 'Malcolm & Marie' for $30 Million

Netflix has reportedly thrown down nine figures to acquire the rights to the romantic drama ‘Malcolm and Marie,’ starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

Jose Martinez2132 days ago
A commuter walks past a poster of Christopher Nolan's blockbuster film Tenet
Pop Culture

'Tenet' Crosses $200 Million Mark at Global Box Office

'Tenet's struggle at the domestic box office speaks to the way the pandemic has impacted the movie industry as a whole in the United States.

Xavier Hamilton2133 days ago
tenet intl
Pop Culture

'Tenet' Earns $53 Million at International Box Office

'Tenet' has earned $53 million during its debut weekend at the international box office, a pleasant surprise as theaters have enforced safety health protocols.

tara mahadevan2147 days ago
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