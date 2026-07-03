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Nike SNKRS Reserve
Sneakers

Nike Is Letting You Preorder Sneakers on the SNKRS App

Here's what to know about Nike's SNKRS Reserve program.

Victor Deng326 days ago
Nike SNKRS Showcase
Sneakers

Nike Just Unveiled its Fall 2025 Basketball Lineup

Here are all the sneakers Nike previewed in its latest SNKRS Showcase.

Victor Deng374 days ago
Nike SNKRS
Sneakers

Here's How Nike's New SNKRS Link Experience Works

Nike's SNKRS Link is designed to give fans a better chance of copping sneakers.

Victor Deng448 days ago
Nike Air Max 1 Low Poly 'Adventure'
Sneakers

Nike's New Air Max 1 Release Requires You to Play a Video Game

Here's how to buy the 'Adventure' Nike Air Max 1 Low Poly.

Victor Deng511 days ago
Nike SNKRS Showcase 2025
Sneakers

Nike Is Releasing These Sneakers in 2025

Here's what Nike unveiled in its latest SNKRS Showcase event.

Victor Deng582 days ago
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'Halo' Kobe 9 Low Protro
Sneakers

Exclusive Access for 'Halo' Nike Kobe 9 Low Is Going Out on SNKRS

Here's how you can buy the sneaker early.

Victor Deng675 days ago
Sneakers

These SNKRS Releases Had the Most Entries in 2023

The brand reveals its most sought-after drops of this year.

Victor Deng932 days ago
Sneakers

SNKRS Gives Second Chance to Buy the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4

Here's how to get access to the restock.

Victor Deng1151 days ago
Nike SNKRS Box
Sneakers

Nike Shares SNKRS Data, Plans, Concerns in Internal Meeting

During a meeting last week, Nike said that it's at risk of losing sneaker-obsessed consumers over the SNKRS app hype machine. Leadership has a plan to fix that.

Brendan Dunne1740 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to the Complex Sneakers Podcast Ep. 90: Dennis Todisco

For episode 90 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, the co-hosts are joined by Dennis Todisco, the lead of streetwear and sneaker partnerships at Instagram.

Complex1779 days ago
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Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

Listen to the Complex Sneakers Podcast Ep. 88: Are NFT Sneakers for Real or Just a Scam? Bobby Hundreds Explains

For episode 88 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, the guys sat down with Bobby Hundreds, co-founder of the Hundreds, to discuss sneakers as NFTs and more.

Complex1793 days ago
Off White x Air Jordan 5 'Sail' Exclusive Access
Sneakers

Nike Says Bots Won't Help You Get Exclusive Access on SNKRS

Nike revealed that bots won't help members get exclusive access to coveted products on the SNKRS. Click here to learn more about how Exclusive Access works.

Victor Deng1836 days ago
Off-White x Nike Dunk Low SNKRS Special
Sneakers

How Does Nike SNKRS Exclusive Access Work?

The Nike SNKRS app has updated its Exclusive Access release model, which gives users with higher engagement access to coveted releases. Here's how it works.

Victor Deng1856 days ago
Air Jordan 11 Jubilee CT8012 011 Profile
Sneakers

Nike Is Giving Early Access to the 'Jubilee' Air Jordan 11s

Nike is giving select SNKRS app users early access to the Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Jubilee.' Click here to learn how you can get a pair.

Victor Deng2068 days ago
Off White x Air Jordan 5 'Sail/Fire Red/Muslin/Black' (Pair)
Sneakers

SNKRS Is Releasing the 'Sail' Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Early

The Nike SNKRS app has granted select users a chance at buying the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 'Sail' collaboration early. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng2093 days ago
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