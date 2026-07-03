Nike Blazer

The Nike Blazer is one of Nike's earliest basketball silhouettes, first released in the early '70s and named after the Portland Trail Blazers, the NBA team from Nike's hometown. The shoe predates the Air Force 1 and the Air Jordan line, making it one of the foundational models in Nike's catalog and a reference point for understanding how the brand built its presence in basketball before it dominated the market. The Blazer's longevity in streetwear and skate culture has less to do with performance innovation and more to do with its simplicity: a clean leather upper, minimal branding, and a low-profile silhouette that reads as a blank canvas. Nike SB adopted the Blazer as a skate shoe in the mid-2000s, and the model has since accumulated a deep archive of collaborations and colorways that keep it relevant across different subcultures. Its versatility as a styling piece—worn with everything from vintage denim to tailored trousers—has made it one of the more enduring lifestyle sneakers in Nike's range.

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