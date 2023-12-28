These SNKRS Releases Had the Most Entries in 2023

As 2023 comes to a close, Nike has decided to pull back the curtain today on the sneaker releases that garnered the most entries on the SNKRS app this year.



Just moments ago, the Swoosh confirmed the top five sneakers that tallied the most entries in 2023. To the surprise of nobody, the list included the "Reverse Grinch" Nike Kobe 6 Protro, the "Pine Green" Nike SB x Air Jordan 4, and multiple Travis Scott collabs.



Despite Nike revealing the sneakers that garnered the most SNKRS entries this year, it's worth noting that the exact number of entries for each shoe was not disclosed.



While it's difficult to confirm if a majority of the entries were from actual SNKRS users versus bots, Nike was very transparent last year about how the platform utilized different tactics to ensure the entries were legitimate. This included measuring various interactions on the digital platforms to detect bot activity, account verifications, and IP reputation to verify that users and entries are authentic.

Check out the top five below.