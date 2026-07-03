Nike SB Dunk Low

The Nike SB Dunk Low, introduced in 2002 and designed by Jeff Staple, is a skateboarding sneaker distinguished by its low-cut silhouette, padded tongue, and Zoom Air insole that enhances impact protection beyond the original Dunk basketball design. Its breakthrough moment came with the 2005 “Pigeon” edition, a collaboration with Staple that sparked a frenzy in sneaker culture and established the Dunk Low as a symbol of skateboarding and streetwear crossover. Collectors prioritize the Nike SB Dunk Low for its unique blend of skate-specific features—like a grippy sole and reinforced cushioning—and its role in landmark collaborations with artists and skate shops. Demand surges around limited releases, especially those that reference skate culture or feature bold, story-driven designs, making it a staple for enthusiasts who seek both performance and cultural cachet in their sneakers.

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