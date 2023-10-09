Nike's New 'Día de Muertos' Collection Drops Next Week

In what has become an annual tradition, Nike is once again releasing special sneakers to commemorate Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) with two pairs arriving this month.

This year's celebratory sneaker lineup will include a new iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air CMFT 2 and the Nike Dunk Low. According to Nike, the first style pays homage to the connection between the living and the dead with a simple but elegant black and white color scheme coupled with Día de Muertos-inspired designs. The latter sneaker references customary Día De Muertos folklore, with premium textured materials and vibrant colors inspired by the hummingbird and marigold flower. It's also worth mentioning that the Dunk Low in this set will be released exclusively in women's sizing.

Readers will be able to cop the releases from Nike's newest "Día de Muertos" collection starting on Oct. 21 via SNKRS. Prices range from $125 to $165. Grab a closer look at both pairs below.