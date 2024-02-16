You Can Make Your Own Megan Thee Stallion Nike Air Max 97s

In addition to Megan Thee Stallion getting her own Nike apparel collection, fans will soon be able to create their own Megan Thee Stallion-themed Air Max 97s.

The brand announced via its website that the upcoming "Something For Thee Hotties" Air Max 97 is coming to its By You program. According to Nike, the project is inspired by "the sparkling balance of fire and ice." The sneaker features a premium leather upper that's paired with reflective glitter details at the midfoot. Fans can also personalize their pairs with various "shoewelry" accessories attached to the uppers, while Megan Thee Stallion branding appears on the insoles and within the transcluent outsole.

Nike confirmed that the "Something For Thee Hotties" Air Max 97s are available exclusively to members starting on Feb. 20 at Nike.com for $210 each. Like other Nike By You products, the shoes will be delivered in four to six weeks. Check out some of the possible options below.