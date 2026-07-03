Nike Air DT Max 96

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Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show
Sneakers

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Performance Spikes Nike Air DT Max '96 Resale

StockX reports a 413% increase in trades since the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.

Victor Deng521 days ago
A pair of Nike sneakers with distinctive black and white design features against a yellow background
Sneakers

The 'Varsity Maize' Nike DT Max ’96 Is Releasing Again

After selling out via a shock drop in February.

Victor Deng849 days ago
Nike Air DT Max 96 Black White Release Date 316408 003 Main
Sneakers

The Latest Reminder that Deion Sanders and Nike Should Reunite

Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Max '96 returns in black and white in 2018.

Brandon Richard3044 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air DT Max '96 - Two Colorways

Another Deion Sanders classic is on its way in two new generation colorways.

Sole Collector4778 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air DT Max '96 - Two Colorways

Nike Sportswear will once again celebrate Primetime's legendary NFL career this year with the return of the Air DT Max '96 in two colorways.

Sole Collector4833 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air DT Max 96 – Dark Grey/Black

Brand new colorway of Prime Time's sig available today.

Brandon Richard5697 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Diamond Turf Max 96 – White/Varsity Red-Black

Another colorway of Deion's DT Max 96 available this month.

Brandon Richard5736 days ago

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