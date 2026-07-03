Featured
From the 'Girl Dad' Nike Kobe 4 to the Travis Scott x Jordan CJ1 T-Rexx, we're taking a look back at the best sneakers from the first half of the year.Zac Dubasik
From the Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 3 to the return of the Nike Air DT Max 96, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.Mike DeStefano
Sneakers
'Miro' Air Jordan 7, Soulgoods x Nike Homescape Woven, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week
The 'Miro' Air Jordan 7 headlines this week's best releases.Victor Deng
Neymar's Air Jordans? Nike SBs? Kobes? Here's our ranking of the best sneakers inspired by soccer in honor of the 2026 World Cup.Zac Dubasik