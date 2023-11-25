The 'Varsity Maize' Nike DT Max ’96 Is Reportedly Returning in 2024

After rekindling its relationship with Deion Sanders this year, it now appears that one of Prime Time's signature Nike models is coming back in 2024.

According to Sole Retriever, the "Varsity Maize" Nike DT Max '96 will return to retailers sometime in Summer 2024. There are no leaked images of the purported sneaker at the time of publication, but the upcoming pair is expected to be nearly identical to the original version from the mid-1990s. It's worth noting that the shoe pictured above is from the recent 2018 release.

The Nike Air DT Max '96 was originally released in 1996 and was retroed a handful of times, including in 2008, 2010, and most recently in 2018.

At the time of writing, Nike has yet to announce the reissue of the "Varsity Maize" Nike DT Max '96. Check back soon for new developments in the coming months.