A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 3 to the return of the Nike Air DT Max 96, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Jun 11, 2024
Via Get Super Cool

Is this the best week of sneker drop we've seen in 2024?


This week, we have one of the best collabs of the year in Nina Chanel Abney's Air Jordan 3, the return of cult classics like Deion Sanders' Nike Air DT Max 96 and "Linen" Air Force 1, and two New Balance 574 Legacys from Stone Island. And that's not even all of it.


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.

Via Get Super Cool

Women's Air Jordan 1 Low

Via Nike

Price: $140
When: Wednesday, June 12 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: This women's colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low utilizes the classic "Gucci" colorway. The pair features a black leather upper, green hits on the toe, heel, and Swoosh, and additional red detailing on the laces, liner, and outsole. Obviously, this one isn't an official collaboration, but you can't help but think of the fashion house when you see this color combination.

Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 3

Via Get Super Cool

Price: $225
When: Thursday, June 13
Where: getsupercool.com
What You Need to Know: Nina Chanel Abney's highly-anticipated Air Jordan 3 is getting an early launch through the artist's Get Super Cool web store on Thursday. The pair features a green canvas upper with tonal shaggy suede overlays. Cream accents can be seen on the laces, liner, heel tab, and midsole. Abney's signature touches come in the form of a "Nike Air" logo drawn by her on the heel tab, orange rope laces, and orange and white checkered insoles. 

Nike Air Force 1 'Linen'

Via Nike

Price: $135
When: Thursday, June 13 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: One of the best Air Force 1s of all time is getting a retro release on Thursday morning as part of Nike's Cult Classic series. The pair returns true to form with buttery tan leather and baby pink details. The "Linen" first released exclusively in Japan in 2001. The last time it was taken out of the vault was in very limited fashion for a Kith-exclusive drop in 2016. 

Nike Air DT Max 96

Via Nike

Price: $170
When: Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m.
Where: select Nike retailers
What You Need to Know: Deion Sanders' signature line is full of amazing silhouettes. One of the best of the bunch is the Air DT Max 96, which is returning in this OG "Varsity Maize" color scheme for the first time since 2018. For those who have been patiently waiting since the shock drop on SNKRS back in February, your time has finally come. 

Salomon x L'art de L'automobile

Via @lartdelautomobilekar/IG

Price: TBD
When: Friday, June 14 at 2 p.m.
Where: lartdelautomobilekar.com
What You Need to Know: Arthur Kar's L'art de L'automobile has connected with  Salomon once again for another two-pack of sneakers. For this pack, the Speedcross 3 and XT-4 have been outfitted in red, white, and blue colorways inspired by the French flag. Each pair also matches the colors of Kar's latest custom Porsche that will be revealed as part of the collaboration.

Stone Island x New Balance 574 Legacy

Via New Balance

Price: $139.99
When: Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m.
Where: newbalance.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Stone Island is releasing two more pairs of 574 Legacys with New Balance. One features a mustard yellow ripstop upper with light green nubuck overlays, while the other opts for a military-inspired brown ripstop and dark green nubuck. Each color palette takes cues from the Stone Island archive from 1987 to 1989. Shared details across both pairs include Stone Island's iconic badge on the tongue, reflective heel tabs, grey perforated "N" logos, and semi-translucent heel counters.

Nicole McLaughlin x Hoka Mafate Speed Three2

Via Feature

Price: $250
When: Friday, June 14
Where: hoka.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nicole McLaughlin’s second Hoka collaboration hits stores on Friday. Once again, the popular DIY designer uses the Mafate Speed Three2 as the canvas. This time, the hiker features a mix of vibrant yellow and silver across its upper, a chunky cream midsole, and red outsole. A removable two-piece gaiter system covered in storage pockets, the signature element of McLaughlin’s first collab, also makes a return.

Nike NOCTA Zoom Drive 'Black'

Via Nike

Price: $165
When: Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: After releasing in white back in February, the NOCTA Zoom Drive returns in another tonal colorway. This time, the low-top from Drake's sub label is dressed in black. The textile and leather upper is accented by a white mini Swoosh on the toe, exposed Zoom bag in the heel, and tonal heel counter etched with NOCTA branding. 

HUF x Nike Air Max 1

Via HUF

Price: $160
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: HUF Los Angeles store, HUF San Francisco store, and hufworldwide.com
What You Need to Know: To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its release, HUF is reissuing its Air Max 1 collaboration. In addition to the original green pair that will go on to receive a wide launch on June 22, there will also be two HUF-exclusive pairs. One features orange accents nodding to the brand's San Francisco roots, while the other with pink details will be exclusive to HUF Japan.

Air Jordan 4 'Oxidized Green'

Via Nike

Price: $215
When: Saturday, June 15 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand keeps things clean for this new colorway of the Air Jordan 4. The pair features a white leather upper with Oxidized Green accents, including metallic eyelets. 

