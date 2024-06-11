A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases
From the Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 3 to the return of the Nike Air DT Max 96, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
Is this the best week of sneker drop we've seen in 2024?
This week, we have one of the best collabs of the year in Nina Chanel Abney's Air Jordan 3, the return of cult classics like Deion Sanders' Nike Air DT Max 96 and "Linen" Air Force 1, and two New Balance 574 Legacys from Stone Island. And that's not even all of it.
Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.
