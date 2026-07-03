Nike Air Max 95 Neon

The Nike Air Max 95 "Neon" is the original colorway of the Air Max 95, released in 1995 and designed by Sergio Lozano. The combination of neon yellow, grey, and black was striking enough at the time to give the shoe its unofficial name, and it remains one of the most iconic colorways in Nike's history. The design drew on the human body for its structure—the midsole panels represent the spine, the lace loops the ribs, and the gradient upper the layers of muscle and skin—making it one of the most conceptually ambitious running shoes of its era. The Air Max 95 became especially embedded in UK street culture during the late 1990s and early 2000s, where it was adopted by grime and garage scenes and became a marker of a specific moment in British youth culture. Its periodic retro releases have consistently sold through quickly, reflecting both collector demand and the colorway's continued cultural resonance. The Air Max 95 Neon is frequently cited as one of the most important Nike silhouettes of the 1990s, both for its design innovation and for the cultural life it developed outside of running.

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