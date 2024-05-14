Nicolas Cage to Star in Live-Action 'Spider-Man Noir' Series After Voicing 1930s Character in 'Into the Spider-Verse'

Nicolas Cage, without a doubt one of the best to ever do it, is set to lead a live-action series adaptation of Spider-Man Noir for MGM+ and Prime Video.

In a statement, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, called the "extremely talented" Cage the "ideal choice" to play the private investigator at the center of this 1930s New York tale.

"Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers," Sanders said Tuesday.

Fellow Fleabag heads can rejoice in the fact that Harry Bradbeer has been tapped to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series. Meanwhile, Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot developed Noir with the proven trio of Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Amy Pascal. The two will also serve as co-showrunners.

Cage, of course, previously voiced Spider-Man Noir in the excellent Into the Spider-Verse back in 2018.