Nicolas Cage to Star in Live-Action 'Spider-Man Noir' Series After Voicing 1930s Character in 'Into the Spider-Verse'

Nicolas Cage, without a doubt one of the best to ever do it, is set to lead a live-action series adaptation of Spider-Man Noir for MGM+ and Prime Video.
In a statement, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, called the "extremely talented" Cage the "ideal choice" to play the private investigator at the center of this 1930s New York tale.
"Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers," Sanders said Tuesday.
Fellow Fleabag heads can rejoice in the fact that Harry Bradbeer has been tapped to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series. Meanwhile, Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot developed Noir with the proven trio of Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Amy Pascal. The two will also serve as co-showrunners.
Cage, of course, previously voiced Spider-Man Noir in the excellent Into the Spider-Verse back in 2018.
Last December, Cage said in a conversation with Mike Ryan for Uproxx that he was nearing having "said what I’ve had to say with cinema," thus opening the door for TV work. Speaking on Cage’s casting on Tuesday, Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope noted that the Oscar-winning thespian is the only one who "could bring such pathos, pain, and heart" to this role.
Cage has been on one hell of a run as of late, as the Golden Globe-nominated Dream Scenario stands as, in my opinion, one of the best films of 2023. More recently, he garnered well-deserved praise (including from Complex) for his turn as an apocalypse-navigating father in Arcadian, which premiered at this year’s SXSW festival in Austin and is now available on VOD.
Upcoming Cage projects set for a 2024 rollout include The Surfer, which is scheduled for a Cannes premiere later this week, and the Neon-distributed Longlegs this summer.