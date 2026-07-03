Nicholas-Craven

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

The Alchemist Shouts Out Montreal Artists Mike Shabb, Nicholas Craven On X

Shabb says his next album <i>Sewaside III</i> is on the way.

Louis Pavlakos949 days ago
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: KILLY & SEGA, Mike Shabb, Eva Shaw, G Milla & Jaay Cee

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1085 days ago
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: K-Riz, Raahiim, Amaal Nuux

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1092 days ago
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: TOBi, Rowjay, Naduh

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1113 days ago
Nicholas Craven, Mach-Hommy, Jay Z in Los Angeles
Music

Nicholas Craven Explains Meeting With Jay-Z: "The Best Confirmation of Who I Thought He Was"

Montreal producer Nicholas Craven posted a photo of him in Los Angeles with Mach-Hommy and Jay-Z. In an interview with Complex Canada, he explained the moment.

Louis Pavlakos1177 days ago
Advertisement
Nicholas Craven, Mach-Hommy, Jay Z in Los Angeles
Music

"King of Montreal" Nicholas Craven Shares Picture With Mach-Hommy, Jay-Z in Los Angeles

To celebrate his recent trip to Los Angeles, Nicholas Craven posted a brief recap on his Instagram with the first picture showing both Mach-Hommy and Jay-Z.

Louis Pavlakos1207 days ago
Harrison Press Photos
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Harrison, Charmaine &amp; Paris Richards, Lost, Tawahum

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1218 days ago
mouraine Photo credit Mat Dunlap
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Mouraine, Planet Giza, Mike Shabb & Nicholas Craven

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1246 days ago
Tabi Yosha by Maxyme G. Delisle
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Money Muzik, Babyfase James, Täbï Yösha

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1260 days ago
Best Canadian Albums of 2022
Music

The Best Canadian Albums of 2022

Drake and The Weeknd continued their streaks, but Canada had a busy year beyond OVO and XO. Here are Complex Canada’s selections for the 20 best albums of 2022.

Erik Leijon1311 days ago
Advertisement
Mike Shabb Bokleen World album cover
Music

Montreal Rapper/Producer Mike Shabb Releases His Second Album of 2022 'Bokleen World'

After several months of teasing, Mike Shabb has finally released Bokleen World, the Montreal rapper’s second album of 2022 on streaming platforms.

Louis Pavlakos1324 days ago
Claymation video for Raz Fresco's Stolen Goods
Music

Premiere: Raz Fresco & Nicholas Craven Drop Claymation Video For "Stolen Goods"

After releasing his collaborative album Boulangerie with Nicholas Craven in May, Fresco hasn’t stopped, releasing the claymation video for "Stolen Goods"

Louis Pavlakos1330 days ago
Montreal rapper and producer Mike Shabb
Music

Westside Gunn, Joe Budden Shout Out Montreal's Mike Shabb in New Podcasts

Montreal rapper and producer Mike Shabb has been catching the eyes and ears of rapper Westside Gunn and Joe Budden who both shouted him out over the last week.

Louis Pavlakos1353 days ago
Boldy James and Nicholas Craven 'Fair Exchange No Robbery'
Music

Boldy James and Nicholas Craven Join Forces for New Album 'Fair Exchange No Robbery'

Griselda rapper Boldy James and Montreal producer Nicholas Craven join forces for their new 10-track collaborative album 'Fair Exchange No Robbery.'

Brad Callas1386 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App