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Pop Culture
Permanent Midnight: NBD, It's Just Naya Rivera, Ashley Rickards, and Some Good Old-Fashioned Satanism
"At the Devil's Door" writer-director Nicholas McCarthy discusses his new horror film starring Naya Rivera and Ashley Rickards.
MattBarone4361 days ago