Frankie de la Cretaz
Joined October 2024 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
WNBA Players Are Getting Brand Deals, But Not Equally
There's more money and interest in the WNBA than ever before, but not all players are benefiting equally when it comes to brand deals. "When it comes to the more masculine-presenting women of our league—we're left out all the time," said one player.
Frankie de la Cretaz693 days ago
The Evolution and Persistence of Jonquel Jones
Jonquel Jones has done it all, but has found new measures of success as she and the New York Liberty chase their first ever WNBA championship.
Frankie de la Cretaz716 days ago