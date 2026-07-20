The New York Liberty are firmly in the middle of a season that’s been plagued by injuries, essentially giving the team flashbacks to its 2025 campaign. After taking home the WNBA title in 2024, they still finished the injury-plagued season with a 27-17 record. However, the current state of the Liberty is much more dire.

The team currently sits with a 13-12 record and heads into a road game against an impressive Dallas Wings squad led by Paige Bueckers, who’ll actually miss Monday’s game due to a head injury. However, the Liberty is currently without three names, including Satou Sabally and Leonie Fiebich. Recent starter Marine Johannes was initially listed as a game-time decision due to an ankle injury, but there’s been some bad news on that front.

Brutal Timing for Johannes’ Injury

The good news? The Liberty got Sabrina Ionescu back from injury after missing the early part of the season. The bad news? That injury bug isn’t going away.

Johannes, who had started 17 of 25 games this season while averaging career-highs in field goal attempts, three-point attempts and rebounds, will miss Monday’s game against the Wings. She’s fresh off a game in which she scored 12 points while knocking down 4-of-11 attempts from beyond the arc in 18 minutes, and losing her outside shooting will be a hit for the Liberty.

Johannes has posted marks of 9.4 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game; losing the French guard for any extended period would be a massive blow. The glass-half-full perspective, however, is that if Johannes was indeed a game-time decision throughout the early part of Monday, that could bode well for her potential return timeline.