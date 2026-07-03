Nafe Smallz

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

Nafe Smallz Builds Towards New Project With Rimzee Collab “High Profile”

Nafe’s new mixtape, also titled ‘High Profile’, lands June 23 with additional features from M Huncho, Krept &amp; Konan, Potter Payper and more.

James Keith1125 days ago
Nines (credit: @gus_ldn)
Music

Nines Shares ‘Crop Circle 2’ Short Film Along With “Different League” Video f/ Nafe Smallz, Clavish

Not to be confused with another short film of the same name that he made with long-time collaborator Charlie Di Placido back in 2020 just after the first album.

James Keith1171 days ago
young t and bugsey truth bee told- mixtape
Music

Young T & Bugsey Return With New Project ‘Truth Be Told’

15 fresh tracks of the kind of Afro-inspired rap that they’ve been expanding on since 2018’s “Greenlight”, but with more of an emphasis on the rap side.

James Keith1636 days ago
Dappy 'Fortune'
Music

Dappy Shares New Album 'Fortune' f/ BackRoad Gee, Stefflon Don, Shaybo & More

Riding high on a new wave of success, Dappy’s spent the last few weeks touring up and down the country to perform to enraptured audiences at sold-out shows.

James Keith1709 days ago
Unknown T (credit: Ciesay)
Music

Unknown T Unveils 'Adolescence' Mixtape f/ Potter Payper, Digga D, M1llionz & More

Following a couple of perfectly-aimed singles and a flawless Billionaire Boys Club x PLACES + FACES collab, Unknown T is back with his new tape.

James Keith1814 days ago
Advertisement
wretch-32
Music

Wretch 32 Taps Blade Brown, SL, K-Trap & More For 'little BIG man' EP

As expected from Wretch, fans can look forward to politically-charged, profound, meditative rhymes and a wide array of complementary sounds on his new project.

Niall Smith1877 days ago
m huncho and nafe smallz
Music

M Huncho And Nafe Smallz Drop Otherworldly Visuals For "5AM", Announce Joint Project 'DNA'

Their new joint project, 'DNA', drops on October 30.

Jacob Davey2129 days ago
top boy
Music

Listen To The Star-Studded Soundtrack For The New Season Of 'Top Boy'

You can watch the new episodes of 'Top Boy' on Netflix right now.

James Keith2500 days ago
Mastermind, Chip & Nafe Smallz
Music

Manchester's Mastermind Unites With Chip And Nafe Smallz For Cool-Headed "WaveTime 2"

Watch three kings ride a wave in the new sequel.

James Keith2500 days ago
jack the plug
Music

How The Plug Records Created One Of 2019’s Best Rap Albums

Complex meets Jack The Plug, CEO of the independent label behind 'Plug Talk'.

Joseph JP Patterson2528 days ago
Advertisement
the plug
Music

Amsterdam Coffee Shop 'The Plug' Just Dropped A Whole Album Of UK/US Rap Collabs

Featuring Offset, Tory Lanez, 67, WSTRN, Roddy Ricch, Nafe Smallz and more...

Tobi Oke2570 days ago
nafe smallz
Music

Nafe Smallz Shares Star-Studded 9-Track EP 'Good Love'

A native sound of woozy hooks and contorting sing-song flows.

Tobi Oke2580 days ago
tory
Music

Tory Lanez Calls out Directors for Colorism on Set (UPDATE)

Tory Lanez put his foot down when the director tried to substitute a darker-skinned woman for a lighter one during a music video shoot.

tara mahadevan2589 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App