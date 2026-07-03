Featured
Latest Stories
Nafe Smallz Builds Towards New Project With Rimzee Collab “High Profile”
Nafe’s new mixtape, also titled ‘High Profile’, lands June 23 with additional features from M Huncho, Krept & Konan, Potter Payper and more.
Nines Shares ‘Crop Circle 2’ Short Film Along With “Different League” Video f/ Nafe Smallz, Clavish
Not to be confused with another short film of the same name that he made with long-time collaborator Charlie Di Placido back in 2020 just after the first album.
Young T & Bugsey Return With New Project ‘Truth Be Told’
15 fresh tracks of the kind of Afro-inspired rap that they’ve been expanding on since 2018’s “Greenlight”, but with more of an emphasis on the rap side.
Dappy Shares New Album 'Fortune' f/ BackRoad Gee, Stefflon Don, Shaybo & More
Riding high on a new wave of success, Dappy’s spent the last few weeks touring up and down the country to perform to enraptured audiences at sold-out shows.
Unknown T Unveils 'Adolescence' Mixtape f/ Potter Payper, Digga D, M1llionz & More
Following a couple of perfectly-aimed singles and a flawless Billionaire Boys Club x PLACES + FACES collab, Unknown T is back with his new tape.
Wretch 32 Taps Blade Brown, SL, K-Trap & More For 'little BIG man' EP
As expected from Wretch, fans can look forward to politically-charged, profound, meditative rhymes and a wide array of complementary sounds on his new project.
M Huncho And Nafe Smallz Drop Otherworldly Visuals For "5AM", Announce Joint Project 'DNA'
Their new joint project, 'DNA', drops on October 30.
Listen To The Star-Studded Soundtrack For The New Season Of 'Top Boy'
You can watch the new episodes of 'Top Boy' on Netflix right now.
Manchester's Mastermind Unites With Chip And Nafe Smallz For Cool-Headed "WaveTime 2"
Watch three kings ride a wave in the new sequel.
How The Plug Records Created One Of 2019’s Best Rap Albums
Complex meets Jack The Plug, CEO of the independent label behind 'Plug Talk'.
Amsterdam Coffee Shop 'The Plug' Just Dropped A Whole Album Of UK/US Rap Collabs
Featuring Offset, Tory Lanez, 67, WSTRN, Roddy Ricch, Nafe Smallz and more...
Nafe Smallz Shares Star-Studded 9-Track EP 'Good Love'
A native sound of woozy hooks and contorting sing-song flows.
Tory Lanez Calls out Directors for Colorism on Set (UPDATE)
Tory Lanez put his foot down when the director tried to substitute a darker-skinned woman for a lighter one during a music video shoot.
Premiere: Luton Rapper Nafe Smallz Confirms His Superstar Trajectory In "Good Love" With Tory Lanez
A ready-made contender for song of the summer.