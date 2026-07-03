Mya

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Kim Wyatt, Nicole Schevziwger, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta and Melody Thornton from the Pussycat Dolls pose for a picture ahead of the 12th annual MTV Europe Music Awards 2005 on November 1, 2005 in Lisbon, Portugal. The MTV Europe Music Awards 2005 will take place on November 3.
Music

Carmit Bachar Says She 'Was Not Contacted' About the Pussycat Dolls Reunion

Carmit Bachar was part of the group for nearly a decade before its commercial breakthrough, making her absence from the reunion all the more noticeable.

Alex Gonzalez123 days ago
Mýa Announces 'Retrospect,' Her First Album in 8 Years
Music

Mýa Announces ‘Retrospect,’ Her First Album in 8 Years

The Grammy-winning R&B singer previews the independent project with the single ‘ASAP,’ blending ’70s and ’80s funk and soul with modern R&B.

Bernadette Giacomazzo164 days ago
Jhené Aiko Leads an All-Star Lineup for Miami's Jazz in the Gardens Festival
Music

Jhené Aiko Fronts Star-Studded 2026 Jazz in the Gardens Lineup

Other stars on the lineup include SWV, Mýa, Ella Mai, and Kenny Burns.

Bernadette Giacomazzo204 days ago
Album cover of Mýa's "Fear of Flying" with two vinyl records displayed. Mýa's face is prominent on the cover.
Music

Mya 'Fear of Flying' Signed Vinyl: How to Buy

The R&B classic is available now on vinyl with an exclusive signed insert on Complex.

Complex Staff241 days ago
Mya
Music

Mya Reflects on Symbolically Marrying Herself, Being Celibate: ‘It Wasn’t a Choice’

Mya reflected on symbolically marrying herself and remaining celibate for years.

tara mahadevan319 days ago
Advertisement
Singer Myá in a white blazer with floral embroidery and long dark hair stands on a red carpet. The background has logos and text.
Music

Myá Says She’s Never Desired Marriage or Children: ‘Not With What I’ve Been Through’

The singer explains how love and family were never her focus despite societal pressure.

Alex Ocho324 days ago
Music

Mýa Pays Homage to Sade With Photoshoot

The 44-year-old singer-songwriter faithfully recreated one of Sade's many iconic looks.

Joe Price933 days ago
Pink and Xtina are pictured at separate events
Music

Pink Says Sitting in Christina Aguilera’s Chair Made Singer Want to Fight on “Lady Marmalade” Set

The Pink and Christina Aguilera issues of years gone by have long been the subject of repeated inquiries. Here, Pink looks back on the "Lady Marmalade" shoot.

Trace William Cowen1237 days ago
mya damage video thumb
Music

Premiere: Mýa Shows Off Her Dance Moves in "Damage" Video

Mýa has shared a triumphant video for "Damage," which was directed, produced, choreographed, edited, and styled by Galen Hooks—a choreographer known for her work with artists like Rihanna, Usher, Britney Spears, and Justin Bieber.

Eric Skelton2917 days ago
Singer Mya attends the Primary Wave 10th Annual pre GRAMMY Party.
Music

Mya Says Ex-Managers Wanted Her to Date Famous Men for Publicity

Mya says she's had to fire ex-managers for insisting she date famous artists.

jasmineg203048 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

2016 BET Awards Red Carpet With G.O.O.D. Music and More

Complex News anchors Nadeska Alexis and Jinx chat with Pusha T, ASAP Ferg, Desiigner and more on the 2016 BET Awards red carpet.

Nadeska Alexis3673 days ago
Music

Father Shares a Cover of Mýa's "The Best of Me"

An unexpected flip from the Atlanta rapper.

Corbin Reiff3849 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Listen to Phil Adé's "Soon as I Get On" f/ Mya

Phil Adé speaks the truth on "Soon As I Get On."

Brian Padilla4329 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

PREMIERE: Mya - "Case of the Ex (COSENZA Remix)"

If you want to hear Alex Cosenza remix a favorite song of yours, simply tell him that you are sure that he can't do it. He will rise to the challenge, and not in any half-ass manner that simply proves a point. Alex isn't just fucking around with generic trap beats, proving himself young and wise when it comes to the current state of electronic music.

lolod4593 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

10 Tracks That Influenced Young Mind's "Femme Don" Single

One thing we've heard a lot from producers who are transitioning into trap and the future bass music sounds is that they're also into R&B. Be it rewor

khrisd4833 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App