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Carmit Bachar Says She 'Was Not Contacted' About the Pussycat Dolls Reunion
Carmit Bachar was part of the group for nearly a decade before its commercial breakthrough, making her absence from the reunion all the more noticeable.
Mýa Announces ‘Retrospect,’ Her First Album in 8 Years
The Grammy-winning R&B singer previews the independent project with the single ‘ASAP,’ blending ’70s and ’80s funk and soul with modern R&B.
Jhené Aiko Fronts Star-Studded 2026 Jazz in the Gardens Lineup
Other stars on the lineup include SWV, Mýa, Ella Mai, and Kenny Burns.
Mya 'Fear of Flying' Signed Vinyl: How to Buy
The R&B classic is available now on vinyl with an exclusive signed insert on Complex.
Mya Reflects on Symbolically Marrying Herself, Being Celibate: ‘It Wasn’t a Choice’
Mya reflected on symbolically marrying herself and remaining celibate for years.
Myá Says She’s Never Desired Marriage or Children: ‘Not With What I’ve Been Through’
The singer explains how love and family were never her focus despite societal pressure.
Mýa Pays Homage to Sade With Photoshoot
The 44-year-old singer-songwriter faithfully recreated one of Sade's many iconic looks.
Pink Says Sitting in Christina Aguilera’s Chair Made Singer Want to Fight on “Lady Marmalade” Set
The Pink and Christina Aguilera issues of years gone by have long been the subject of repeated inquiries. Here, Pink looks back on the "Lady Marmalade" shoot.
Premiere: Mýa Shows Off Her Dance Moves in "Damage" Video
Mýa has shared a triumphant video for "Damage," which was directed, produced, choreographed, edited, and styled by Galen Hooks—a choreographer known for her work with artists like Rihanna, Usher, Britney Spears, and Justin Bieber.
Mya Says Ex-Managers Wanted Her to Date Famous Men for Publicity
Mya says she's had to fire ex-managers for insisting she date famous artists.
2016 BET Awards Red Carpet With G.O.O.D. Music and More
Complex News anchors Nadeska Alexis and Jinx chat with Pusha T, ASAP Ferg, Desiigner and more on the 2016 BET Awards red carpet.
Father Shares a Cover of Mýa's "The Best of Me"
An unexpected flip from the Atlanta rapper.
Premiere: Listen to Phil Adé's "Soon as I Get On" f/ Mya
Phil Adé speaks the truth on "Soon As I Get On."
PREMIERE: Mya - "Case of the Ex (COSENZA Remix)"
If you want to hear Alex Cosenza remix a favorite song of yours, simply tell him that you are sure that he can't do it. He will rise to the challenge, and not in any half-ass manner that simply proves a point. Alex isn't just fucking around with generic trap beats, proving himself young and wise when it comes to the current state of electronic music.
10 Tracks That Influenced Young Mind's "Femme Don" Single
One thing we've heard a lot from producers who are transitioning into trap and the future bass music sounds is that they're also into R&B. Be it rewor