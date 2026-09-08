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Brian Padilla

Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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The 25 Most Anticipated Albums for the Rest of 2014

From Kendrick Lamar to Lil Wayne, these are the projects we can't wait to hear in the last quarter of the year.

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The 10 Best Beats Made for Kanye West

Producers like Hit-Boy, Pete Rock, and Just Blaze have laced Kanye with some heat.

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Premiere: Listen to Phil Adé's "Soon as I Get On" f/ Mya

Phil Adé speaks the truth on "Soon As I Get On."

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