Mýa Pays Homage to Sade With Photoshoot

In the caption for the photoset, she also reminded fans that her song "Space," which appeared on her 2014 EP With Love, is available to stream on all digital services.

As pointed out by Madame Noire, Mýa told Action Entertainment in 2019 that she would agree to play Sade in a movie if ever approached for the role. "I would absolutely, no hesitation play her. It’s a compliment to be compared to her. Absolutely. I adore her," she said. "I’m a big fan, and she exudes so much grace and class and sensuality. She’s the bomb dot com."

It's been over 25 years since Mýa dropped her eponymous debut album, and while she hasn't released a full-length project since 2018's T.K.O. (The Knock Out), she has been keeping active. Alongside a cameo in the reboot of House Party earlier this year, she's released the single "Whine" featuring Bounty Killer. She also dropped a video for the 25th anniversary remix of her debut single, "It's All About Me."