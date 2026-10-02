Music

The Game Sues His Label, Claiming Unspent Marketing Money Hurt His Sales

The L.A. rapper says that UMG left two-thirds of his promo budget for 'Drillmatic — Heart vs. Mind' unspent.

Rapper The Game attends the release of "Drillmatic" at The Gall3ry By Koll3ctiff on August 12, 2022 in Venice, California.
(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

The Game says that his record label refused to follow through on their marketing promises for his 2022 album, leaving almost two-thirds of a promised $500,000 unspent, which in turn significantly hurt his sales.

The L.A. rapper’s company 100 Entertainment, Inc. filed a lawsuit on Wednesday (Sept. 30) in California Superior Court against Universal Music Group and Virgin.

The Game says that UMG promised him a half-million dollar marketing and promotion fund for his 2022 LP Drillmatic — Heart vs. Mind, a full $125,000 of which was intended for radio.

Instead, he alleges, the label spent only $179,274.79, none of which went to radio. The complaint says that the plurality of the money spent ($87,947.58 of a promised $170,000) went to videos, with the rest split between out-of-home advertising, digital, and overseas promotion. This happened, the complaint continues, despite the label signing off on a marketing plan that covered the entire promised amount.

As a result, The Game says he had to spend his own money on marketing, including paying “a substantial portion of the production costs” for the video for the Big Sean-featuring track “Stupid.”

The fact that the label shorted the marketing budget, the complaint alleges, meant that the LP’s commercial performance suffered, and that The Game as a result lost out on royalties, streaming revenue, and money from album sales. He is suing for damages of at least $500,000, as well as court costs and attorneys’ fees.

Complex has reached out to The Game’s lawyers for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

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