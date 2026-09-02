Bad Bunny Scores Huge Win as Judge Reverses Ruling in Historic Reggaeton Lawsuit

In a striking reversal, U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. has tossed the central claim brought by Jamaican production duo Steely & Clevie, ruling that they cannot claim copyright protection over the dembow rhythm used throughout reggaeton. Per Billboard, the decision comes just two months after Birotte ruled that a jury should decide whether the musical arrangement was protected by copyright.

Bad Bunny just helped blow a massive hole in the copyright lawsuit that threatened nearly 2,000 reggaeton songs.

The defense zeroed in on a major problem with Steely & Clevie’s argument: the complete musical arrangement they claimed to own could not be found in any one copyrighted song. Instead, attorneys argued, the plaintiffs had assembled elements from three separate recordings to construct what Bad Bunny lawyer Kenneth D. Freundlich previously described as a “Frankenstein” copyright.

Birotte agreed. “Upon further review of the record, the court concludes that plaintiffs have not clearly identified what copyrighted work contains the allegedly protectable selection and arrangement they seek to enforce,” he wrote in his opinion.

The reversal delivers a major victory not only for Bad Bunny but for more than 150 artists targeted by the reggaeton lawsuit. Karol G, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Drake, Pitbull, Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber are among the defendants accused of using a rhythm Steely & Clevie say originated with their work.

Cleveland “Clevie” Browne and the heirs of Wycliffe “Steely” Johnson filed a sprawling case, claiming that their 1989 recording “Fish Market” helped establish the dembow rhythm that would become a cornerstone of reggaeton. Their claims eventually reached nearly 2,000 songs, turning a dispute over several recordings into a copyright battle with implications across an entire genre.

Until this week, that argument appeared headed toward a jury.