Ex-CEO Says Roc Nation Protected LaMelo Ball's Business Partner After Harassment Complaints

LaMelo Ball, who co-owns part of DRNX LLC with Jackson and Daniel Berg, faces no misconduct allegations and is not a defendant; Huffman seeks damages and a jury trial on 10 claims.

Huffman claims Roc Nation protected Jackson, sidelined her after she reported him, and eventually cut off her salary and health benefits without formally firing her.

Former DRNX Water CEO Amy Huffman sued Roc Nation, Jermaine “Germaine” Jackson and others, alleging Jackson spread sexual and professional rumors after they clashed over business decisions.

Roc Nation looked the other way while one of LaMelo Ball’s business partners allegedly launched a sexually charged campaign to destroy a female CEO’s career, according to a new federal lawsuit. Former DRNX Water CEO Amy Huffman claims Jermaine “Germaine” Jackson—not the Jackson 5 singer—spread graphic rumors about her, contacted her husband and pushed her out after she reported him to company leadership. According to Law360, Huffman filed the 87-page complaint—which was obtained by Complex—on Monday, August 24, in New York against Jackson, Roc Nation, DRNX Water, DRNX LLC and co-owner Daniel Berg. She says Roc Nation employed her to run the beverage company but failed to protect her once Jackson began attacking her authority.

After she complained, Huffman alleges she was frozen out of meetings, stripped of her responsibilities, and ultimately cut off from her benefits and salary without ever being formally fired.

LaMelo Ball is not accused of misconduct and is not a defendant in the case. His connection comes through DRNX’s ownership structure: The lawsuit says Roc Nation owns roughly 15 percent of DRNX Water, while the remaining interest is held by DRNX LLC. That company is allegedly owned in approximately equal thirds by Ball, Jackson, and Berg. Huffman argues Jackson’s longtime relationship with the Charlotte Hornets guard—a major Roc Nation Sports client—gave him outsized influence and made company leadership reluctant to confront him. The alleged smear campaign started after Jackson clashed with Huffman over spending and other business decisions. At an August 2025 trade show in Atlanta, he allegedly accused her of grabbing a male employee’s crotch and making out with a prospective business partner in an Uber. Huffman says the stories became more extreme as Jackson repeated them, eventually turning into claims that she used sex to land deals. He also allegedly accused her of mishandling company money, being racist, and firing Black employees because of their race.

Huffman denies every accusation. Jackson allegedly took the fight outside the office by repeatedly calling Huffman’s husband and accusing her of infidelity and professional misconduct. He also unloaded during company meetings. While ripping a $20,000 marketing deal involving Banana Ball players, Jackson allegedly said he would “rather pay two women to sleep with me.” In a separate recorded meeting, he reportedly boasted, “Me and Roc Nation been together for a long time, we’ve made over hundreds of millions of dollars.” While discussing who repeated his remarks, he allegedly added, “Where I come from, snitches get killed.” Huffman says she formally reported Jackson to senior Roc Nation executives and Berg on January 30, but the company asked for time to respond until after the Grammys and Super Bowl. She claims Roc Nation then tipped off Jackson instead of launching a meaningful investigation.