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From big names to up-and-comers, here are 10 Canadian albums that stood out in the first six months of 2023.Erik Leijon
Lost dropped the biggest album of his career with Heritage. Plus: other major Quebec rap releases in 2023 so far.Christophe Jbeili
Nicholas Craven and Mike Shabb discuss their favourite movies, sample snitching, that Jay-Z photo, Kevin Durant tweets, and new EP 'Shadow Moses.'Louis Pavlakos
Drake and The Weeknd continued their streaks, but Canada had a busy year beyond OVO and XO. Here are Complex Canada’s selections for the 20 best albums of 2022.Erik Leijon