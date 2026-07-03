Mike Shabb

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The Alchemist Shouts Out Montreal Artists Mike Shabb, Nicholas Craven On X

Shabb says his next album <i>Sewaside III</i> is on the way.

Louis Pavlakos950 days ago
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: KILLY & SEGA, Mike Shabb, Eva Shaw, G Milla & Jaay Cee

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1086 days ago
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: K-Riz, Raahiim, Amaal Nuux

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1093 days ago
Road Runner Down Bad
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Road Runner, DijahSB, Quintana Mills

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1163 days ago
Nicholas Craven, Mach-Hommy, Jay Z in Los Angeles
Music

Nicholas Craven Explains Meeting With Jay-Z: "The Best Confirmation of Who I Thought He Was"

Montreal producer Nicholas Craven posted a photo of him in Los Angeles with Mach-Hommy and Jay-Z. In an interview with Complex Canada, he explained the moment.

Louis Pavlakos1178 days ago
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Nicholas Craven, Mach-Hommy, Jay Z in Los Angeles
Music

"King of Montreal" Nicholas Craven Shares Picture With Mach-Hommy, Jay-Z in Los Angeles

To celebrate his recent trip to Los Angeles, Nicholas Craven posted a brief recap on his Instagram with the first picture showing both Mach-Hommy and Jay-Z.

Louis Pavlakos1208 days ago
Harrison Press Photos
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Harrison, Charmaine &amp; Paris Richards, Lost, Tawahum

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1219 days ago
mouraine Photo credit Mat Dunlap
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Mouraine, Planet Giza, Mike Shabb & Nicholas Craven

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1247 days ago
Mike Shabb Bokleen World album cover
Music

Montreal Rapper/Producer Mike Shabb Releases His Second Album of 2022 'Bokleen World'

After several months of teasing, Mike Shabb has finally released Bokleen World, the Montreal rapper’s second album of 2022 on streaming platforms.

Louis Pavlakos1325 days ago
Montreal rapper and producer Mike Shabb
Music

Westside Gunn, Joe Budden Shout Out Montreal's Mike Shabb in New Podcasts

Montreal rapper and producer Mike Shabb has been catching the eyes and ears of rapper Westside Gunn and Joe Budden who both shouted him out over the last week.

Louis Pavlakos1354 days ago
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New DijahSB single Summertime
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Dijahsb, Night Lovell, Swamp Thing

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1359 days ago
Montreal producer Nicholas Craven
Music

Nicholas Craven's Most Essential Canadian Collaborations

Nicholas Craven is one of rap's most in-demand producers, but he saves some of his best beats for fellow Canadians. Here are 7 of his finest Canadian collabs.

Louis Pavlakos1398 days ago
The best Canadian songs of March 2022
Music

Best New Canadian Songs: Duvy, Savannah Ré, Kaytranada, and More

Here are the top Canadian tunes of the month. From Kaytranada to Luna Li to Mike Shabb, here are the tunes we’ve been bumping the most lately.

Louis Pavlakos1570 days ago
30 Canadian Artists to Watch in 2022
Music

30 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2022

From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.

Alex Nino Gheciu1633 days ago

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