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From Paul Wall to Lil Yachty, test your knowledge on one of hip-hop's signature accessories.Mike DeStefano
A rapper is only as hard as his beats. From Public Enemy's "Bring the Noise" to Clipse's "Grindin" to Future's "Same Damn Time," these are the hardest rap beatsAl Shipley
The latest album from Travis Scott sounds exactly like the city he was birthed in.Kiana Fitzgerald
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo