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Premiere: Watch Towkio's Self-Directed Video for "Free Your Mind"
".wav Theory" is coming soon.
15 Other Times Nicki Minaj Has Thrown a Verse on a Pop Song
Maroon 5's "Sugar (Remix)" joins a list of pop verses for Nicki.
Premiere: Stream Audra The Rapper's "Retrospectrum" EP
Plus a track-by-track breakdown of her new project.
Premiere: Watch Vell's "Bitch N****" Video f/ E-40 and Doughboyz Cashout
A song off his debut mixtape, "Stay Down to Come Up ."
Pulitzer Prize Winning Author Michael Chabon Annotated Kendrick Lamar's "The Blacker the Berry" Lyrics
Chabon is another major name taking to Genius to annotate popular lyrics.
Watch Goodbye Tomorrow's "JAY Z" Video
The mysterious Chicago artist just dropped a banger.
All the Music Tours You Need to Know About in 2015
From Lana Del Rey to Kanye West, these are the artists hitting the road this year.
Mike Jones Starred in a Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial Over the Weekend
Mike Jones and lawyer Mark Jones made a legendary commercial together.
Listen to EarthGang's "The F Bomb (Remix)" f/ OG Maco
OG Maco gives EarthGang's soulful record an upgrade.
Listen to Carnage's "WDYW" f/ A$AP Ferg, Rich the Kid & Lil Uzi Vert
A banger to get you through the blizzard.
Listen to Allan Kingdom's "Blast"
Allan Kingdom wraps up his breakout year with maybe his best song yet.
Stream Lion Babe's Self-Titled EP
A stunning 4-track EP from the NYC-based duo.
Listen to abhi//dijon's Remix of Tinashe's "Pretend"
A smooth, jazzy remix of the "Aquarius" cut.
The 50 Best Songs of 2014
Looking back on the best songs this year from Young Thug, Taylor Swift, Big Sean, and many more.
Watch Phony Ppl's "End Of The niGht" Video
Off of their new album, "Yesterday's Tomorrow," coming Jan. 13.
When Bad Cornrows Happen to Good Artists
No artist is safe from a hair fail.