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Lakin Starling

Joined October 2014 | 19 posts
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Latest Stories

Premiere: Watch Towkio's Self-Directed Video for "Free Your Mind"

".wav Theory" is coming soon.

Lakin Starling4208 days ago
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15 Other Times Nicki Minaj Has Thrown a Verse on a Pop Song

Maroon 5's "Sugar (Remix)" joins a list of pop verses for Nicki.

Lakin Starling4209 days ago
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Hip-Hop Pays Tribute to the Notorious B.I.G.

RIP Biggie Smalls.

Lakin Starling4210 days ago
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Premiere: Stream Audra The Rapper's "Retrospectrum" EP

Plus a track-by-track breakdown of her new project.

Lakin Starling4216 days ago
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Stream Rahel's Debut Album "Alkali"

A truly stunning debut project.

Lakin Starling4237 days ago
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Premiere: Watch Vell's "Bitch N****" Video f/ E-40 and Doughboyz Cashout

A song off his debut mixtape, "Stay Down to Come Up ."

Lakin Starling4237 days ago
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Pulitzer Prize Winning Author Michael Chabon Annotated Kendrick Lamar's "The Blacker the Berry" Lyrics

Chabon is another major name taking to Genius to annotate popular lyrics.

Lakin Starling4237 days ago
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Watch Goodbye Tomorrow's "JAY Z" Video

The mysterious Chicago artist just dropped a banger.

Lakin Starling4244 days ago

All the Music Tours You Need to Know About in 2015

From Lana Del Rey to Kanye West, these are the artists hitting the road this year.

Lakin Starling4244 days ago
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Mike Jones Starred in a Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial Over the Weekend

Mike Jones and lawyer Mark Jones made a legendary commercial together.

Lakin Starling4244 days ago
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Listen to EarthGang's "The F Bomb (Remix)" f/ OG Maco

OG Maco gives EarthGang's soulful record an upgrade.

Lakin Starling4252 days ago

Listen to Carnage's "WDYW" f/ A$AP Ferg, Rich the Kid & Lil Uzi Vert

A banger to get you through the blizzard.

Lakin Starling4252 days ago

Listen to Allan Kingdom's "Blast"

Allan Kingdom wraps up his breakout year with maybe his best song yet.

Lakin Starling4293 days ago
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Stream Lion Babe's Self-Titled EP

A stunning 4-track EP from the NYC-based duo.

Lakin Starling4293 days ago
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Listen to abhi//dijon's Remix of Tinashe's "Pretend"

A smooth, jazzy remix of the "Aquarius" cut.

Lakin Starling4293 days ago
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The 50 Best Songs of 2014

Looking back on the best songs this year from Young Thug, Taylor Swift, Big Sean, and many more.

Lakin Starling4301 days ago
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Watch Phony Ppl's "End Of The niGht" Video

Off of their new album, "Yesterday's Tomorrow," coming Jan. 13.

Lakin Starling4330 days ago
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When Bad Cornrows Happen to Good Artists

No artist is safe from a hair fail.

Lakin Starling4330 days ago

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