Interview: Producer Mike Free Talks About Not Getting Credit for Helping Create DJ Mustard’s Biggest Hits
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Producer Mike Free talks about crafting hits like Tyga's "Rack City" and 2 Chainz' "I'm Different" and why he had to sue DJ Mustard.Insanul Ahmed
Hit-Boy has shaped the sound of modern rap over the past decade. Check out our ranking of his best songs before he goes head-to-head with Mike WiLL Made-It in the latest VERZUZ on January 30th.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Ahead of his VERZUZ showdown with Hit-Boy on January 30th, we’re ranking the songs that made Mike WiLL Made-It one of the most best producers of the 2010s.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
The 26-year-old Brooklyn native was finally released from prison on Tuesday, after serving more than six years on weapons and conspiracy charges.Joshua Espinoza