Michael Che

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Jack Harlow
Pop Culture

Jack Harlow Says His Aunt Thought He Played Himself in ‘SNL’ Parody

He said his aunt was "proud" that he went on 'SNL' and "addressed everything."

tara mahadevan95 days ago
Michael Che Slams 'SNL' Fan for Epstein Island Skit Pitch: 'That'd Be Funny To You?'
Pop Culture

Michael Che Slams ‘SNL’ Fan Over Epstein Island Sketch Pitch: 'That’d Be Funny to You?'

'I guess I just don't understand comedy audiences anymore,' he said about the pitch.

Bernadette Giacomazzo154 days ago
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1882 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Colin Jost and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 3, 2025 -- Los Angeles, CA - February 2, 2025: Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the 67th Grammys Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.
Music

Michael Che Claims Kanye West Eventually Apologized for 'SNL' Tirade

Che said the show's crew was "trying so hard to accommodate" Ye, who wasn't "behaving like himself."

Jaelani Turner-Williams293 days ago
Kanye West, Consequence, and Michael Che
Pop Culture

Consequence Shares His Memory of Kanye West/Michael Che 'SNL' Confrontation

He says something important happened that didn't make it into a new documentary.

Trey Alston299 days ago
Michael Che and Scarlett Johansson on a TV set with a world map background.
Pop Culture

Michael Che Issues 'SNL' Apology to Scarlett Johansson for Roast Beef Joke About Her

Last December, Che made Colin Jost read a line comparing his wife's genitalia to roast beef.

Alex Ocho424 days ago
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Saturday Night Live's Michael Che in a suit on a news set with images of Lester Holt and Joy Reid labeled "ANCHOR AND HOSTS LEAVING."
Pop Culture

Michael Che Jokes on 'SNL' About Being NBC's Last Black News Anchor

The 'Weekend Update' co-anchor joked about being the last nonwhite primetime anchor at the network after Joy Reid's firing and Lester Holt's exit.

Alex Ocho502 days ago
Michael Che performs on the Bill Graham Stage
Pop Culture

Michael Che Says He's 'Disappointed' the Academy Rewarded Will Smith for Being 'Dramatic' Following Oscars Slap

"I mean, as a viewer it literally felt like I was watching the Academy and all of Hollywood reward this guy for being dramatic and that's wrong," Che wrote.

Jordan Rose1571 days ago
Michael Che and Kyle Mooney on 'SNL'
Pop Culture

Michael Che Says He's Not Leaving 'Weekend Update' (UPDATE)

The comedian, according to a report from the Star Tribune, is putting his anchoring days behind him and announced the change during a set in Minneapolis.

Brenton Blanchet1573 days ago
Michael Che speaks onstage at American Museum of Natural History
Pop Culture

Michael Che on Kanye West Saying He'll 'Double' His 'SNL' Salary So He Doesn't Have to Work With Pete Davidson

Michael Che took to Instagram on Sunday to respond to Kanye, who offered to pay the comedian "double" his 'SNL' salary so he doesn't have to work with Davidson.

Brad Callas1615 days ago
che
Pop Culture

Michael Che Slammed for Sharing Sexual Abuse Joke About Simone Biles

Michael Che told his followers he wanted to "make fun of Simone Biles" before going on a sharing marathon of other people's tasteless jokes about her.

Trace William Cowen1813 days ago
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chappelle
Pop Culture

Watch Dave Chappelle Repeatedly Interrupt Michael Che's 'Kimmel' Interview

Later this month, Dave Chappelle's new documentary focused on Ohio during the pandemic will premiere as the closing night film of the Tribeca Festival.

Trace William Cowen1869 days ago
che
Pop Culture

Michael Che on Why the Controversy Over Elon Musk Hosting 'SNL' Is a 'Good Thing'

The Tesla CEO and consistent source of social media controversy will host this weekend's 'Saturday Night Live.' Miley Cyrus is the musical guest.

Trace William Cowen1900 days ago
Dave Chappelle
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Threw a Social-Distanced July 4 Party With Jon Hamm, Erykah Badu, and More

Over the weekend, Dave Chappelle threw a social-distancing conscious block party with Jon Hamm, Erykah Badu, Common, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

Gavin Evans2202 days ago
mc
Pop Culture

Michael Che to Pay One Month's Rent for 160 NYC Public Housing Apartments Amid COVID-19

The 'SNL' star is doing so in honor of his late grandmother.

Trace William Cowen2283 days ago
Michael Che speaks onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards
Pop Culture

Michael Che Sparks Backlash With Joke Involving Caitlyn Jenner and Kanye West

Many fans took to Twitter where they accused Che of spewing transphobic rhetoric. 

Xavier Hamilton2453 days ago
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jost che
Pop Culture

Michael Che Goes at Writer Who Criticized Colin Jost

Michael Che had words for a writer who criticized Colin Jost's comedic abilities.

Alex Galbraith2644 days ago
colin jost
Pop Culture

Colin Jost, Michael Che Played Heels at Wrestlemania's Battle Royal

Jost showed up in Odell Beckham Jr.'s Cleveland Browns jersey.

Alex Galbraith2658 days ago

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