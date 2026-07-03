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Jack Harlow Says His Aunt Thought He Played Himself in ‘SNL’ Parody
He said his aunt was "proud" that he went on 'SNL' and "addressed everything."
Michael Che Slams ‘SNL’ Fan Over Epstein Island Sketch Pitch: 'That’d Be Funny to You?'
'I guess I just don't understand comedy audiences anymore,' he said about the pitch.
Michael Che Claims Kanye West Eventually Apologized for 'SNL' Tirade
Che said the show's crew was "trying so hard to accommodate" Ye, who wasn't "behaving like himself."
Consequence Shares His Memory of Kanye West/Michael Che 'SNL' Confrontation
He says something important happened that didn't make it into a new documentary.
Michael Che Issues 'SNL' Apology to Scarlett Johansson for Roast Beef Joke About Her
Last December, Che made Colin Jost read a line comparing his wife's genitalia to roast beef.
Michael Che Jokes on 'SNL' About Being NBC's Last Black News Anchor
The 'Weekend Update' co-anchor joked about being the last nonwhite primetime anchor at the network after Joy Reid's firing and Lester Holt's exit.
Michael Che Says He's 'Disappointed' the Academy Rewarded Will Smith for Being 'Dramatic' Following Oscars Slap
"I mean, as a viewer it literally felt like I was watching the Academy and all of Hollywood reward this guy for being dramatic and that's wrong," Che wrote.
Michael Che Says He's Not Leaving 'Weekend Update' (UPDATE)
The comedian, according to a report from the Star Tribune, is putting his anchoring days behind him and announced the change during a set in Minneapolis.
Michael Che on Kanye West Saying He'll 'Double' His 'SNL' Salary So He Doesn't Have to Work With Pete Davidson
Michael Che took to Instagram on Sunday to respond to Kanye, who offered to pay the comedian "double" his 'SNL' salary so he doesn't have to work with Davidson.
Michael Che Slammed for Sharing Sexual Abuse Joke About Simone Biles
Michael Che told his followers he wanted to "make fun of Simone Biles" before going on a sharing marathon of other people's tasteless jokes about her.
Watch Dave Chappelle Repeatedly Interrupt Michael Che's 'Kimmel' Interview
Later this month, Dave Chappelle's new documentary focused on Ohio during the pandemic will premiere as the closing night film of the Tribeca Festival.
Michael Che on Why the Controversy Over Elon Musk Hosting 'SNL' Is a 'Good Thing'
The Tesla CEO and consistent source of social media controversy will host this weekend's 'Saturday Night Live.' Miley Cyrus is the musical guest.
Dave Chappelle Threw a Social-Distanced July 4 Party With Jon Hamm, Erykah Badu, and More
Over the weekend, Dave Chappelle threw a social-distancing conscious block party with Jon Hamm, Erykah Badu, Common, Tiffany Haddish, and more.
Michael Che to Pay One Month's Rent for 160 NYC Public Housing Apartments Amid COVID-19
The 'SNL' star is doing so in honor of his late grandmother.
Michael Che Sparks Backlash With Joke Involving Caitlyn Jenner and Kanye West
Many fans took to Twitter where they accused Che of spewing transphobic rhetoric.
'SNL' Jokes About Pete Davidson's Early Absence From This Season
Oh Pete, where art thou?
Michael Che Goes at Writer Who Criticized Colin Jost
Michael Che had words for a writer who criticized Colin Jost's comedic abilities.
Colin Jost, Michael Che Played Heels at Wrestlemania's Battle Royal
Jost showed up in Odell Beckham Jr.'s Cleveland Browns jersey.