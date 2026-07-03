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Latest Stories

MPD
Life

New Report Reveals 94% of Police Use of Force Incidents in Washington D.C. Involve Black People

The total number of use of force incidents increased by 11 percent from 2022 to 2023.

tara mahadevan641 days ago
all points east london getty images
Life

Police Officer Who Pretended To Be On-Duty At London’s All Points East Festival Quits Job

A police officer who pretended to be on-duty to get backstage access at All Points East has been fired from his job, following a Police Misconduct Hearing.

Sanj Patel1158 days ago
met police article lead child strip search
Life

Two Met Police Officers Sacked After Kicking, Punching 14-Year-Old Black Boy

In a report by The Independent, it was revealed that the officers punched and kicked the child, and then lied about the incident in their statements after.

Sanj Patel1162 days ago
anthony paul smith jailed
Life

Ex-Met Police Officer Sentenced To 24 Years For Raping 3 Teen Girls

Anthony Paul Smith, from Weybridge in Surrey, began a “manipulative” campaign of abuse in which he raped and sexually assaulted the three girls.

Sanj Patel1422 days ago
the met special measures article llead
Life

HMICFRS To Monitor Met Police Following ‘Systematic Failings’

The Metropolitan Police force is to be placed under special measures following a catalyst of failings including the murder of Sarah Everard and more...

Sanj Patel1477 days ago
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imran ahmad khan imran ahmad khan imran ahmad khan
Life

Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Boy

Critics have demanded that Khan, who has been expelled from the party, resign his seat and trigger a byelection in his Wakefield constituency in West Yorkshire.

James Keith1556 days ago
police
Life

15-Year-Old Black Girl ‘Traumatised’ Following Police Strip-Search At East London School

‘Child Q’ was targeted at her school in Hackney, East London after she was wrongly accused of having cannabis by a teacher. She was then strip-searched by polic

James Keith1583 days ago
jimi
Life

#JimiTheHero Set To Be Honoured With Bravery Award

The 20-year-old student, otherwise known as Jimi, died after jumping into the River Thames in an effort to save a woman who'd fallen from London Bridge.

James Keith1900 days ago
jimi
Life

Family Of Man Who Died Trying To Save Woman In River Thames Say Rescue Efforts Were Called Off Too Soon

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole had been on his way home from work late on Saturday night when he and another man jumped into the water to try to save her.

James Keith1908 days ago
Charlie Harrison
Life

Met Police Officer Jailed For Violent Assault Of Black Man In ‘Clear Case Of Racial Profiling’

PC Harrison, who is currently suspended from duties, was found guilty of causing grevious bodily harm (GBH) and sentenced to two years and three months in priso

James Keith1919 days ago
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Skengdo X AM (credit: Quann)
Music

Civil Rights Group Writes Open Letter To Met Police Urging Them To Stop Criminalising Musicians

The letter comes after Skengdo and AM were recently handed suspended jail sentences for breaching an "interim gang injunction".

James Keith2720 days ago
Pop Culture

Watch This Hoverboard Rider Casually Shoplift a Crate of Lucozade From a Shop

Clearly when no f***s were given for this young hoverboard shoplifter

Jerry Gadiano3872 days ago

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