2026 Met Gala

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Jason Lee Calls Out Tyla for Rihanna Drama: 'She Didn't Even Know You Were There'
Pop Culture

Jason Lee Says Rihanna Didn’t ‘Snub’ Tyla at the Met Gala: ‘She’s Not a Mean Girl’

The media personality defends Rihanna, questions Tyla’s expectations at the Met Gala, and breaks down what really happened in that viral ‘snub’ encounter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
Rihanna in a shimmering gown and ASAP Rocky in a pink suit at the 2026 Met Gala, surrounded by photographers.
Music

No, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Weren't Arguing After Met Gala, Source Says

A video of what some fans interpreted to be a fight between the stars went viral after the 2026 Met Gala.

Alex Ocho72 days ago
A person in a red, feathered outfit poses on a green carpet with photographers in the background.
Pop Culture

Lena Dunham Reveals the Gruesome Inspiration Behind Her Met Gala Look

The work of a 17th-century Italian artist inspired Lena Dunham’s 2026 Met Gala look.

Helen Storms72 days ago
Bad Bunny at the Met Gala
Style

Bad Bunny's Met Gala Look Sparks Speculation That He's Teasing Something New

The Puerto Rican icon has unveiled new logo for his name, Benito Antonio, and registered two trademarks.

Antonio Johri72 days ago

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