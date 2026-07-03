Memphis Rap

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Instagram/glittergirlgloss
Music

Gloss Up’s Team Denies She Had Foot Amputation After Near-Fatal Car Accident

The team for the Memphis rapper refuted that her foot had been amputated, which she previously claimed on her Instagram Story.

Jaelani Turner-Williams6 days ago
Big30
Music

Federal Judge Clears Big30 to Hit the Studio While on Pretrial Release

A Dallas federal judge has allowed Big30 to go to court-approved studio visits while home detention and other restrictions remain in place.

Trey Alston8 days ago

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