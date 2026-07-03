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Trust, we listened to more than "Get Lucky" this week. Well, we tried to anyways. There's actually been a lot of great tunes coming about, and no shortage of dope remixes. This week's kind of a mixed bag, but we go from the unknown to the well-known. From the darkest corner to the brightest heaven. And if you send us an unofficial remix of "Get Lucky," we'll block you.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Sports

Carmelo Anthony and the Kid Mero Roast ‘Internet’s New Favorite Love Doctor’ Stephen A. Smith: ‘You Too Horny My G’

On the pair's new podcast '7PM in Brooklyn,' Melo hilariously said he respects the ESPN host but he "ain't with the freaky shit."

Joe Price946 days ago
DJ Snoopadelic, aka Snoop Dogg, attends the Rookie of the Year Party
Music

Snoop Dogg Explains How He Bought the Rights to 'Doggystyle' Album Cover

Along with talking about Snoop's business ventures, Carmelo Anthony and Snoop Dogg touched on the friendship they shared with the late Kobe Bryant.

Xavier Hamilton2174 days ago
Carmelo Anthony
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Says He Was Ready to Retire Before Blazers Made Offer

After more than a year between games, Carmelo Anthony says he was ready to retire before getting a contract offer from Portland.

Gavin Evans2419 days ago
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Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Houston Rockets
Sports

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Unlikely to Sign Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony's road to NBA redemption continues. 

Xavier Hamilton2490 days ago
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Houston Rockets
Sports

Nets Players Are Reportedly Still in Favor of Team Signing Carmelo Anthony

It's unclear if Brooklyn's front office shares the same interest in Anthony.

Xavier Hamilton2495 days ago
Damian Lillard press conference
Sports

Damian Lillard Wants to See Carmelo Anthony Get a Farewell Season

He also said Portland doesn't have the money to make it happen.

Gavin Evans2546 days ago
Carmelo Anthony attends the Berluti Menswear Spring Summer 2020 show
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Could Be Headed to the Lakers

Melo and LeBron may finally be teammates.

Xavier Hamilton2579 days ago
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carmelo anthony to bulls
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Traded to Chicago Bulls

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Houston Rockets have traded Carmelo Anthony to the Chicago Bulls.

Gavin Evans2735 days ago
Mark D. Smith
Sports

James Harden Thinks Adding Melo to Rockets Will Be 'Easy'

The Houston Rockets will enter the 2018-19 season with a slightly different look. With veterans Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute heading elsewhere in free agency, the Rockets added Carmelo Anthony on a one-year minimum deal.

Aaron C. Mansfield2885 days ago
Mark D. Smith
Sports

Carmelo Anthony's Path to the Rockets Clear With Hawks Buyout

It seems inevitable that Carmelo Anthony will join the Houston Rockets this offseason. The next step in that process came to fruition Monday, as Melo and the Atlanta Hawks finalized the buyout that was widely expected.

Aaron C. Mansfield2910 days ago
Mark D. Smith
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Breaks Down Why OKC 'Wasn't a Good Fit'

Carmelo Anthony had easily the worst season of his career in 2017-18, which will go down as his lone campaign in Oklahoma City. Melo struggled to adapt to a lesser role.

Aaron C. Mansfield2913 days ago
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Sports

Jim Boeheim Doesn't Believe Carmelo Anthony Will Ever Win an NBA Title

Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim said he doesn't think Carmelo Anthony will ever win an NBA title.

Dana Scott3616 days ago

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