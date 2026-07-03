Jordan Melo

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Sneakers

Jordan Brand Officially Unveiled the Melo M12

An official look at Melo's latest.

Riley Jones3878 days ago
Sneakers

Carmelo Anthony's Newest Signature Sneaker Was Inspired by Cigars and Bugattis

We spoke to Carmelo Anthony about the design inspirations behind his latest signature shoe, the Jordan Melo M11.

Daniel So4230 days ago
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Jordan Melo M9

Dropping January 9.

Jonathan Sawyer4942 days ago
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Introducing the Jordan Melo M8 Advance

Also hitting shelves tomorrow.

Jonathan Sawyer5061 days ago
Sneakers

Jordan Melo M9

An early look at Melo's next signature.

Jonathan Sawyer5168 days ago
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Sneakers

Jordan Melo M8 Low

Bibby stays laced.

Jonathan Sawyer5184 days ago
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Sneakers

Jordan Melo M8 "Oak Hill" PE

One for his alma mater.

Jonathan Sawyer5210 days ago
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Jordan Melo M8 "Blue Suede"

Easter edition.

Jonathan Sawyer5212 days ago
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Sneakers

Jordan Melo M7 Future Sole "Black/Varsity Red"

Designed by Allen Largin.

Jonathan Sawyer5300 days ago
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Jordan Melo M8 "Christmas"

NBA Back and so are Christmas kicks.

Jonathan Sawyer5344 days ago
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Sneakers

Release Reminder: Jordan Melo M7 "Future Sole"

It's finally here.

Complex5442 days ago
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Jordan Melo M7 Advance & Future Sole Release Info.

Information you need to know.

Nick Restivo5454 days ago

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