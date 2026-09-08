Sean Fennessey
Joined May 2016 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Don’t Front on Kanye
On the eve of releasing his second album, Kanye talks music and fame. He also shares how he manages to be one of the best-dressed men on the planet.
Sean Fennessey1530 days ago
The Business of Carmelo Anthony: How Baltimore's Finest Plans to Take Over the World
Emerging from Baltimore's mean streets, NBA star Carmelo Anthony turned his basketball fame into endorsement dollars and celebrity status.
Sean Fennessey3430 days ago
"Don't Front on Kanye": Revisiting Mr. West's First Complex Cover
Kanye is headlining ComplexCon on Nov. 6, but we go way, way back. Eleven years ago, Complex spoke with Ye for his first solo cover story.
Sean Fennessey3658 days ago