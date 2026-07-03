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Sports
ESPN Commentator Compares Matt Stonie Upsetting Joey Chestnut in Hot Dog Eating Contest to Villanova Beating Georgetown in 1985
Down goes Joey Chestnut!
Chris Yuscavage4032 days ago