Matthew Weiner

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Pop Culture

'Mad Men' Creator Matthew Weiner Returning to TV With Anthology Series on Amazon

Matthew Weiner, the dude who brought us 'Mad Men,' is returning to TV with a new anthology series on Amazon.

Trace William Cowen3552 days ago
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Pop Culture

Matthew Weiner Talks About That Final 'Mad Men' Scene

His first interview about the finale.

ianservantes4076 days ago
Pop Culture

AMC's Sister Networks Paying Tribute to 'Mad Men' By Going Dark During Finale

BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, and We TV will eschew regular programming during the series finale on Sunday.

Trace William Cowen4085 days ago
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Pop Culture

Matthew Weiner Gives Conan The 'Mad Men' Scoop

'Mad Men' creator stops by 'Conan' to talk D.B. Cooper theories and share an exclusive "clip" from the finale.

Trace William Cowen4090 days ago
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Pop Culture

Former 'Mad Men' Cast Member Bryan Batt Theorizes On Sal's Fate

In a new interview with THR, Bryan Batt talks Sal, closure, and nostalgia.

Trace William Cowen4101 days ago
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Pop Culture

Matthew Weiner Calls Don Draper A "Very Weak Man"

'Mad Men' creator Matthew Weiner opens up about Don Draper during Series Mania in Paris.

Trace William Cowen4108 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jon Hamm Calls the End of "Mad Men" "Painful"

The countdown begins.

nancy-stiles4207 days ago
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Pop Culture

Just as You Suspected, "Mad Men" Actors Have Shot Their Scenes Drunk

Sometimes, your eyes do not deceive you. Matthew Weiner admitted that actors have shot "Mad Men" scenes drunk.

Doug Sibor4288 days ago
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Style

Interior Design Takes a Closer Look at the Set Designs for "Mad Men"

Interior Design explores how Matthew Weiner and his team of designers and decorators recreated the '60s for the hit show "Mad Men."

andrewlasane4453 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jon Hamm Just Wants Don Draper to Find Peace

Jon Hamm's Mad Men Ending

nancy-stiles4479 days ago
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Pop Culture

Best TV Episodes of 2013: Mad Men, "The Doorway"

When it looked like Don Draper was gonna die.

Ross Scarano4595 days ago
Pop Culture

TIFF Review: "Mad Men" Creator Matthew Weiner's "You Are Here" Is Lightweight, Disposable Comedy Fluff

Where's Don Draper's existential angst when you need it?

MattBarone4695 days ago

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