Matthew M Williams

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Matthew M. Williams and Travis Scott standing side by side, one in a white shirt and the other in black with sunglasses, in front of a wooden wall.
Style

Travis Scott Enlists Matthew M. Williams to Help Usher in New Era for Oakley

"Bringing him into Oakley felt like a natural next step as we move into this next phase," Scott said.

Trace William Cowen114 days ago
matthew m williams at givenchy show
Style

Matthew M. Williams Leaving Creative Director Role at Givenchy

The designer was appointed to serve as creative director back in June 2020.

Trace William Cowen960 days ago
Sneakers

New Alyx x Nike Air Force 1 Collabs Drop This Month

Release details have been confirmed.

Victor Deng966 days ago
givenchy model pictured in campaign
Style

Givenchy Links Past and Present With New Swim and Beachwear Collection

As Matthew M. Williams explains, the new collection is a careful fusion of both the past and the present, and California and the South of France.

Trace William Cowen1180 days ago
Destroy Lonely model shot pictured from new collection
Style

Destroy Lonely and 1017 ALYX 9SM Partner on New Collection Commemorating No Stylist Tour

Opium Records artist Destroy Lonely recent 'No Stylist' project and related tour are both commemorated in this new collection with 1017 ALYX 9SM.

Trace William Cowen1213 days ago
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Givenchy releases TK MX sneakers
Style

Givenchy Drops TK-MX Sneaker Models for Spring/Summer 2023

The label's creative director Matthew M. Williams unveiled the men's designs on the runway last year. The women's models will be available next month.

Joshua Espinoza1247 days ago
Paris Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 Highlights
Style

The Best of Men's Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2023

From established brands like Louis Vuitton to up-and-comers like Airei, here are the top moments from Milan and Paris Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023.

Mike DeStefano1270 days ago
A model is seen in new BSTROY pieces
Style

Givenchy and BSTROY Partner With Felt Zine on NFT-Enhanced Capsule

In a statement, Givenchy's Matthew M. Williams pointed to the collaborative effort as part of a larger vision for “experimentation” within fashion.

Trace William Cowen1338 days ago
Biggest Sneaker Drops ComplexCon 2022
Sneakers

The Biggest Sneaker Drops at ComplexCon 2022

ComplexCon in Long Beach is always a major sneaker destination, and this year is no different. These are some of the pairs you'll be able to buy at the show.

Victor Deng1339 days ago
Supreme x Jeff Hamilton Ridge Street Leather Jacket
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme, Denim Tears, Awake NY, and More

From the Jeff Hamilton x Supreme leather jacket to Denim Tears x Stüssy x Our Legacy, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1410 days ago
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Paris and Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 Top Moments
Style

The Best of Men's Fashion Month Spring/Summer 2023

From Gucci's collab with Harry Styles to the latest from Louis Vuitton, here are some of the top moments from Milan and Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023.

Mike DeStefano1478 days ago
Matthew M. Williams x Nike MMW5 Slide 'Light Bone'
Sneakers

Matthew M. Williams' Nike Zoom 005 Slide Debuts Next Week

Alyx designer Matthew M. Williams teased his upcoming MMW x Nike slides on social media. Click here for a first look at the forthcoming project.

Victor Deng1478 days ago
Models are seen wearing new Givenchy pieces
Style

Givenchy Launches ‘101 Dalmatians’ Disney Collab Capsule

The new capsule from Givenchy launches Friday and marks the latest chapter in the luxury house's ongoing collaborative relationship with Disney.

Trace William Cowen1478 days ago
Givenchy TK 360 Tan
Style

Matthew M. Williams Hopes His New Knit Sneaker for Givenchy, the TK-360, Pushes the Conversation Forward

Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams discusses the new TK-360 sneaker, his nostalgia for Been Trill, his growth as a designer, and more.

Mike DeStefano1534 days ago

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