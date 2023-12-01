Matthew M. Williams Leaving Creative Director Role at Givenchy

Matthew M. Williams’ time at Givenchy is coming to an end.
As first reported by Women’s Wear Daily on Friday, Williams, who was appointed creative director of the French fashion house in June 2020, will soon be revealing new pre-fall 2024 collections. These will be his last projects in the Givenchy role, which is set to formally draw to a close on Jan. 1.
A new creative director has not been announced. Complex has reached out to Givenchy for comment. In a statement included in the initial WWD report, Williams called his three years with the label "the dream of a lifetime," echoing his remarks at the start of his tenure.
"In these unprecedented times for the world, I want to send a message of hope, together with my community and colleagues, and intend to contribute towards positive change," Williams said upon his appointment in 2020, which came just months into the global COVID-19 pandemic.
In November, Williams announced a business partnership with Adrian Cheng under which the entrepreneur would be boosting the designer's 1017 Alyx 9SM brand with an investment. Earlier this year, the brand, co-founded by Williams, was recruited by Opium signee Destroy Lonely for a special tour collection.