Matthew M. Williams Leaving Creative Director Role at Givenchy

Matthew M. Williams’ time at Givenchy is coming to an end.

As first reported by Women’s Wear Daily on Friday, Williams, who was appointed creative director of the French fashion house in June 2020, will soon be revealing new pre-fall 2024 collections. These will be his last projects in the Givenchy role, which is set to formally draw to a close on Jan. 1.

A new creative director has not been announced. Complex has reached out to Givenchy for comment. In a statement included in the initial WWD report, Williams called his three years with the label "the dream of a lifetime," echoing his remarks at the start of his tenure.