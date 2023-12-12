A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Reverse Grinch' Nike Kobe 6 Protro to the 'Powerpuff Girls' x Nike SB Dunk Lows, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Dec 12, 2023
Via Nike

Last minute holiday shoppers rejoice. There are still plenty of amazing sneakers releasing this week that will make the perfect gift for the shoe lover in your life. 


Highlights include the "Reverse Grinch" Kobe 6, three-pack of Powerpuff Girls-themed Nike SB Dunk Lows, Belly-inspired New Balance 990v4s from Joe Freshgoods, the debut of Anthony Edwards' signature sneaker with Adidas, and more. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Via Nike

Last minute holiday shoppers rejoice. There are still plenty of amazing sneakers releasing this week that will make the perfect gift for the shoe lover in your life. 


Highlights include the "Reverse Grinch" Kobe 6, three-pack of Powerpuff Girls-themed Nike SB Dunk Lows, Belly-inspired New Balance 990v4s from Joe Freshgoods, the debut of Anthony Edwards' signature sneaker with Adidas, and more. 


Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Rainier Low

Via Aimé Leon Dore

Price: $160
When: Available now (Pre-order)
Where: aimeleondore.com
What You Need to Know: Aimé Leon Dore is releasing some more Rainiers with New Balance. This time, they're low tops. Three suede pairs with contrasting laces are currently available for pre-order. So, if you need a good pair of everyday sneakers for this winter, maybe these aren't for you. But if you're patient, the quality on these looks like it's worth the wait.

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v4

Via Joe Freshgoods

Price: $220
When: Available now (raffle)
Where: joefreshgoods.com
What You Need to Know: Joe Freshgoods' latest work with New Balance is a trio of 990v4s. Each colorway is meant to represent a different scene from Hype Williams' cult classic film Belly

Eames x Reebok Classic Nylon

Via Reebok

Price: $130
When: Available now
Where: reebok.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Iconic furniture company Eames and Reebok have rekindled their partnership for a new pair of Classic Nylons. The clean colorway features a craeam nylon upper with grey suede and leather overlays. A multicolored Eames logo replaces the usual Reebok Classics logo plaque on each lateral side panel. 

Nike Air Foamposite One 'Black'

Via Nike

Price: $240
When: Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is bringing back black Foamposites this week. The murdered out colorway of Penny Hardaway's iconic sneaker last released back in 2020. 

Nike LeBron 4 'Black'

Via Nike

Price: $240
When: Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The Foamposite One isn't the only triple black option from the Nike Basketball archive hitting stores this week. LeBron James' LeBron 4, which also features a Foamposite upper, is returning. The OG colorway is getting its first re-release since debuting in 2006.

'Powerpuff Girls' x Nike SB Dunk Low

Via Nike

Price: TBD
When: Friday, Dec. 14
Where: Select Nike SB accounts
What You Need to Know: The iconic Cartoon Network series Powerpuff Girls is the inspiration for the latest trio of Nike SB Dunk Lows. Bubble, Blossom, and Buttercup have each been represented with their own colorway. Eyes on the heel tabs and special graphics on the insoles nod to the animation style of the show.

Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Reverse Grinch'

Via Nike

Price: $190 
When: Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Arguably the biggest Nike Basketball release of 2023, the "Reverse Grinch" Kobe 6 is finally here. First worn by Antonhy Davis on Christmas Day in 2021, the pair is inverts the the iconic "Grinch" Kobe 6 resulting in a red upper and lime green laces. Now, the coveted PE will be available at retail. 

1017 Alyx 9sm x Nike Air Force 1

Via Nike

Price: $155
When: Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Matthew M. Williams' 1017 Alyx 9sm is dropping another set of Air Force 1 Lows. The designer tweaks the iconic silhouette by fusing the quarter and toe panel, adding metal accents to the eyelets, and stamping Alyx logos on the lateral heels and silver dubraes. White and black colorways will both be up for grabs. 

Adidas AE1

Via Complex Original

Price: $120
When: Saturday, Dec. 16
Where: adidas.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Anthony Edwards' first signature sneaker, the AE 1, is finally releasing on Saturday morning. The black, orange, and pink colorway will be the first of many for the young Minnesota Timberwolves superstar. Performance details include combined BOOST and Lightstrike cushioning in the midsole.

Air Jordan 3 'Midnight Navy'

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The brand new "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 3 takes cues from popular OG colorways. The pair features a white leather upper and cement grey elephant print panel on the toe and heel. Navy blue is used as the accent color on the Jumpman branding, collar, and midsole. 

Aime Leon DoreNew BalanceJoe FreshgoodsNew Balance 990Reebok Classic NylonAnthony EdwardsAir Jordan 3Air JordanJordan BrandAlyxMatthew M WilliamsNike Air Force 1Lebron JamesNike Lebron 4Kobe BryantNike Kobe 6Nike Air Foamposite OneNike SB Dunk LowAdidas AE 1

Latest in Sneakers