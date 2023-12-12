A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the 'Reverse Grinch' Nike Kobe 6 Protro to the 'Powerpuff Girls' x Nike SB Dunk Lows, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
Last minute holiday shoppers rejoice. There are still plenty of amazing sneakers releasing this week that will make the perfect gift for the shoe lover in your life.
Highlights include the "Reverse Grinch" Kobe 6, three-pack of Powerpuff Girls-themed Nike SB Dunk Lows, Belly-inspired New Balance 990v4s from Joe Freshgoods, the debut of Anthony Edwards' signature sneaker with Adidas, and more.
Take a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.
