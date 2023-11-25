New Alyx x Nike Air Force 1 Collab on the Way

Alyx and Nike are once again collaborating on the Air Force 1, with two new Air Force 1 Low styles coming soon.

Alyx founder and current Givenchy creative director, Matthew M. Williams, teased two upcoming Air Force 1 Low collabs on Instagram this week. The sneaker features subtle changes to the standard versions of the shoe, including the removal of the forefoot's overlay panels, new silver details on the eyelets, and Alyx branding stamped on the heel counter. The project also comes in the classic "Triple Black" and "Triple White" makeups.

Alyx and Nike have previously collaborated on the Air Force 1 High and released 10 different iterations of the shoe. Additionally, Williams introduced a new MMW x Nike 005 Slide last year.

As of now, release details for the new Alyx x Nike Air Force 1 Lows have yet to be announced by the collaborators. Check back soon for official updates.