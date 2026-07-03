Matt Kemp

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Sports

Mike Piazza on Matt Kemp, Giancarlo Stanton, and a Chicago Cubs World Series

Mike Piazza speaks to Complex News about the MLB hot stove, Giancarlo Stanton's big pay day, the Dodgers offseason, and the Chicago Cubs.

Complex4231 days ago
Sports

Jimmy Rollins In, Matt Kemp Out as Dodgers Rework Roster at MLB Winter Meetings

The Dodgers are going to look like a brand new team next season.

Chris Yuscavage4237 days ago
Sports

Dodgers Top Cardinals on Matt Kemp Home Run (Video)

Matt Kemp's 8th inning home run Saturday night capped a day of crazy late-game action and gave the Dodgers a 3-2 win.

Doug Sibor4304 days ago
Sports

Matt Kemp Responds to Donald Sterling's Racist Comments by Making Michael Jackson's "Black or White" His Walk-Up Music (Video)

Matt Kemp responded to Donald Sterling's recent racist comments by using Michael Jackson's "Black or White" as his walk-up music yesterday afternoon.

Chris Yuscavage4464 days ago
Advertisement
Photo Removed
Sneakers

Nike Zoom Revis "Matt Kemp"

Los Angeles Dodger Matt Kemp Gets a Zoom Revis

Jacques Slade4754 days ago
Sports

Matt Kemp Donates $250,000 to the Oklahoma Tornado Relief Fund

The donations continue to pour in.

Chris Yuscavage4805 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Interview: Matt Kemp Talks the 2012 MLB Season, Life in La La Land and Rihanna

Get to know the Dodgers' $160 million man.

Ralph Warner5223 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sports

Toilet Reading: Matt Kemp Swears He's Finally Over Rihanna

The one sports-related feature you have to read today.

Chris Yuscavage5582 days ago
Sports

Le Talk Sportif: A Vicious 6-Second MMA KO & More

Complex highlights all the stories you may have missed from the world of sports.

Complex5909 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App