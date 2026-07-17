The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are the two glamour franchises in MLB. Their logos are iconic. Combined, they’ve won 36 World Series titles and 67 league pennants. They’ve also met 12 times in the Fall Classic with the Yankees winning eight of the contests, although the Dodgers topped the Bronx Bombers in their most recent encounter in 2024.

It’s the best interleague rivalry in MLB—and it continues this weekend with a three game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Dodgers currently sport the best record in baseball. Led by Shohei Ohtani, who in just two full seasons in Dodger blue has already established himself as one of the best players in franchise history, they’re gunning to become the first team since the 2000 Yankees to win three consecutive World Series titles. Meanwhile the Yankees have navigated Aaron Judge’s long-term absence as best as possible and sit with the second-best record in the American League.

The last time these two teams played in the Bronx the game ended with the Dodgers celebrating their 9th World Series title. What will happen this weekend? These are the 10 Best Moments of the Yankees-Dodgers Rivalry.