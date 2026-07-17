The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are the two glamour franchises in MLB. Their logos are iconic. Combined, they’ve won 36 World Series titles and 67 league pennants. They’ve also met 12 times in the Fall Classic with the Yankees winning eight of the contests, although the Dodgers topped the Bronx Bombers in their most recent encounter in 2024.
It’s the best interleague rivalry in MLB—and it continues this weekend with a three game series at Yankee Stadium.
The Dodgers currently sport the best record in baseball. Led by Shohei Ohtani, who in just two full seasons in Dodger blue has already established himself as one of the best players in franchise history, they’re gunning to become the first team since the 2000 Yankees to win three consecutive World Series titles. Meanwhile the Yankees have navigated Aaron Judge’s long-term absence as best as possible and sit with the second-best record in the American League.
The last time these two teams played in the Bronx the game ended with the Dodgers celebrating their 9th World Series title. What will happen this weekend? These are the 10 Best Moments of the Yankees-Dodgers Rivalry.
Aaron Judge Drops the Ball – 2024
The Yankees were down 3-1 in the 2024 World Series, but a series comeback looked very possible as New York built a 5-0 lead in Game 5 at Yankee Stadium. In the fifth inning, however, the Yankees began to melt down in the field. The gaffe-fest began with Judge muffing a routine fly ball hit by LA’s Tommy Edman. Shortstop Anthony Volpe then made a horrific throw to third base as the Dodgers loaded the bases. Finally, Gerrit Cole failed to cover first base on a simple grounder to first by Mookie Betts. LA scored 5 runs in the inning to tie the game, and the Dodgers eventually came away with a 7-6 series-clinching victory.
Reggie Jackson’s Hip Check – 1978
The turning point in the 1978 World Series came in Game 4 when the umpires ruled in favor of Reggie Jackson. Dodgers shortstop Bill Russell attempted to turn a double-play, as he first forced Jackson out at second base. Russell then threw the ball to first base in an attempt to nab Lou Piniella, who had hit the liner. Jackson, however, was still standing in the basepath and the ball hit his hip. Thurman Munson scored from second on the play, and the Yankees went on to win the game, 4-3, and the series, 4-2.
Sandy Koufax Shines – 1963
Koufax was dominant in the 1963 Fall Classic against the Yankees, winning two of the four games in a Dodgers sweep of the Bombers. In Game 1, Koufax set what was then a World Series record with 15 strike outs. In the Game 4 clincher, Koufax was again a stud as he hurled another complete-game, giving up just one run. Koufax would win MVP of the series.
Fernandomania Meets the Fall Classic – 1981
Perhaps the peak of “Fernando-mania” came in Game 3 of the 1981 World Series against the Yankees. Valenzuela threw an incredible 147-pitch complete game against New York, and did not allow a run after the third inning as the Dodgers won the game, 5-4. LA would go on to win the series, 4-2.
Billy Martin to the Rescue – 1952
Martin saved the 1952 World Series for the Yankees, coming up with an unforgettable catch. The Bombers led 4-2 in the seventh with 2 outs, but Brooklyn had the bases juiced. Jackie Robinson popped up to the right of the mound, and Yankees pitcher Bob Kuzava hesitated to make a play on the ball. Martin sprinted from his position deep at second base and caught the ball off his shoe-strings to end the inning. The Yankees would win Game 7, 4-2.
Mookie Betts Goes Into the Stands – 2024
The frustration of Yankees fans, being down 3-0 in the 2024 World Series to the Dodgers, was seen almost immediately in Game 4 as two Yankees fans ripped the baseball out of the glove of right fielder Mookie Betts who was attempting to catch a foul ball in the stands. The two fans, Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen, were ejected and subsequently banned from attending any Major League Baseball games. The Yankees did go on to win Game 4, 11-4, but it was the only game they would capture in the 2024 World Series loss to the Dodgers.
Al Gionfriddo Robs Joe D – 1947
It is one of the most iconic American sports plays of the 20th century. In Game 6 of the 1947 World Series and the Yankees threatening in the sixth inning, reserve outfielder Al Gionfriddo robbed Joe DiMaggio of an extra-base hit. “Joltin’ Joe” drilled a ball to deep left field at the 415-foot-marker at Yankee Stadium where Gionfriddo stuck his glove out and made a name for himself. The Yankees would go on to win the series, but the Gionfriddo play was forever embedded in the minds of baseball fans from that era. Gionfriddo played just one season with the Dodgers.
Don Larsen is Perfect – 1956
The stage was already perfect. The World Series. The New York Yankees vs. Brooklyn Dodgers. Yankee Stadium. And it was the 1950s, when baseball ruled American sports.Don Larsen made it even more magical on Oct. 8, 1956 in Game 5 when he hurled the only perfect game in the history of the Fall Classic. The Yankees went on to win the series in seven games.
Johnny Podres Win the Big One – 1955
The Dodgers shed their nickname as “Dem Bums” in 1955 when they finally broke through to win the World Series. Making their first championship even sweeter was that it came against the in-town rival Yankees. It was the only World Series the Dodgers won while in Brooklyn. Johnny Podres was the hero for the Dodgers in Game 7, as he pitched a complete-game shutout.
Reggie Jackson Goes Back-to-Back-to-Back – 1977
Jackson officially became “Mr. October” on Oct. 18, 1977 when he belted three home runs in the series-clinching Game 6. Dodgers pitchers Burt Hooton, Elias Sosa, and Charlie Hough each gave up dingers to Jackson in one of the most memorable individual performances in baseball history. Incredibly, Jackson hit all three home runs on the first pitch.