Marsai Martin

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Pop Culture

Marsai Martin on ‘No Black Pain’ Approach to Projects Made at Her Production Company Genius Entertainment

Marsai Martin, founder of Genius Entertainment, recently picked up two more NAACP Image Awards for her performance on 'black-ish' as Diane Johnson.

Trace William Cowen1937 days ago
little soundtrack cover art
Music

Premiere: Chloe X Halle Share "Be Yourself" Off Upcoming 'Little' Soundtrack

'Little' stars Regina Hall, Martin Marsai, and Issa Rae.

Kyle Shokeye2656 days ago
Complex News
Pop Culture

Issa Rae, Regina Hall, and Marsai Martin From 'Little' Play Rap Trivia

Issa Rae, Regina Hall, and Marsai Martin's new movie 'Little' is out April 12.

Complex2658 days ago
Marsai Martin
Pop Culture

14-Year-Old 'Black-ish' Star Marsai Martin Signs First-Look Deal With Universal

'Black-ish' star Marsai Martin might only be 14, but she's already making some huge moves.

Joe Price2716 days ago
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Marsai Martin "Little" Trailer
Pop Culture

‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin Takes on Her Big Role in ‘Little’ Trailer f/ Issa Rae and Regina Hall

Co-starring Issa Rae and Regina Hall, 'Little' opens in theaters on April 12.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2747 days ago
Issa Rae attends the 2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel
Pop Culture

Issa Rae Will Appear Alongside Marsai Martin in 'Little' Movie

Issa Rae has officially hopped on to the Universal Pictures comedic film 'Little.'

Katherine Barner2998 days ago
Actor Marsai Martin
Pop Culture

Marsai Martin of 'Black-ish' Is Executive Producing and Starring in New Comedy

The 13-year-old also thought of the idea for the movie's script.

Bianca Gracie3096 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

'Black-ish' Star Marsai Martin Talked to Us About Dancing to Bryson Tiller at the BET Awards

'Black-ish' star Marsai Martin on her scene-stealing audience moment at the BET Awards.

Frazier Tharpe3673 days ago

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