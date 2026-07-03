Mario

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Mario and Destin Conrad Join Coi LeRay at Essence Fest Coca Cola Stage
Music

Mario, Destin Conrad and Coi Leray Added to Supercharged Essence Fest 2026 Lineup

From Superdome nights to Convention Center days, see how Mario, Destin Conrad and Coi Leray add new energy to Essence Fest’s evolving lineup.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
US singer Mario attends the Hollywood Reporter and Spotify Golden Globe nominees night at The Lot at Formosa in Los Angeles on January 8, 2026.
Music

Mario Welcomes His First Child with Girlfriend: 'Healthy Baby Boy'

The R&B singer welcomed his first child with girlfriend Esmerelda Rios.

Jaelani Turner-Williams171 days ago
Mario
Music

Mario’s Crotch Grabbed by Unruly Fan at Concert, Video Shows

The incident happened while the singer performed his hit song, “Let Me Love You.”

tara mahadevan234 days ago
Mario and Tory Lanez
Music

Mario Thinks Tory Lanez Is a 'Good Person'

“I just wanted it to be fair, so that he didn’t get something that he didn’t deserve.”

Trey Alston236 days ago
Advertisement
Monica, Brandy, Mario
Music

Monica Seemingly Shades Mario After He Only Thanked Brandy During Concert

Monica took to her Instagram to thank all of her celebrity friends who attended the show, except Mario.

tara mahadevan248 days ago
A man in a red jacket and sunglasses poses in front of a backdrop with performers.
Music

Mario Once Again Addresses Notion He Doesn’t Like Black Women: ‘I Don’t Understand That'

The R&B star opened up about his upbringing, relationships, and why his love and respect for Black women have been misunderstood.

Mark Elibert254 days ago
US singer-songwriter Kehlani arrives for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025.
Music

Kehlani Announces 'Folded' Remix Pack With Brandy, Jojo, Tank, and More

Some of the artists have already shared snippets of their remixes to social media, fueling further fan anticipation.

Alex Gonzalez268 days ago
A man in a red leather jacket and sunglasses poses in front of a 96.1 and iHeartRadio backdrop.
Music

Mario Tells Camerman to 'Get the F**k off the Stage' During Concert (UPDATE)

Mario stopped his Fresno Fair show to yell at a cameraman in a viral video shared on social media.

Mark Elibert276 days ago
Advertisement
Mario.
Music

Mario and Girlfriend Esmerelda Rios Expecting Their First Child

The singer previously described Rios as his "safe place."

tara mahadevan323 days ago
(L-R) Mario and Jay-Z.
Music

Mario Once Passed Up Performing With Jay-Z at Madison Square Garden to Go on Date

The singer thinks his lack of Roc Nation Brunch invites might have something to do with the teenage blunder.

Trey Alston384 days ago
Mary J. Blige wearing green sequined dress and silver jewelry.
Music

Mary J. Blige Says She 'Fired Someone' Over Tour Setlist Leak

The For My Fans tour kicks off at the end of the month.

Trey Alston537 days ago
Man in wide-brimmed hat and chain necklace performing at a microphone with shelves in the background
Music

Watch Ne-Yo Perform His Hits From Beyoncé and Rihanna on 'Tiny Desk'

The three-time Grammy winner's set list included classics like “So Sick" and “Sexy Love."

tara mahadevan812 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Tory Lanez Had Everyone From Mario to His Hair Loss Doctor Write Letters to The Judge to Ask for Leniency

Hair restoration specialist Dr. Craig L. Ziering wrote that he and Tory had "become very close over the years." Mario wrote, "I have never seen Tory act out of character in a manner to hurt someone."

Joe Price1071 days ago
General view of a "Super Mario Bros. Movie" billboard featuring Princess Peach
Pop Culture

Millions Watched 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' Illegally on Twitter as Film Hits $1 Billion Box Office Worldwide

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' was illegally uploaded to Twitter last week, allowing millions of people to watch it before it was taken down.

Joe Price1173 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App