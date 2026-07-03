Latest Stories
Fashion Magazines Suspend Mario Testino and Bruce Weber After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
The two photographers were both accused of sexually exploiting models and assistants.
Emily Ratajkowski Strips to Nearly Nothing for Mario Testino's "Towel Series"
The model-actress is the latest installment in the famed photographer's celeb-filled personal project.
Emily Ratajkowski Scores Sexy Cover and Exclusive Film for British GQ
Emily Ratajkowski talks Fame, Films, and "The Fappening" with 'British GQ'
Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner Will Appear in 'Vogue' Together
Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner are featured in the April issue of "Vogue."
Kate Upton Gives Summer an Early Start With This Hot Vogue UK Cover by Mario Testino
Reclaiming her throne on the cover of a Vogue magazine, Kate Upton worked with Mario Testino again to bring the heat.
Pamela Anderson Is Still A Baywatch Babe in Vogue Brazil by Mario Testino
You may need CPR after this.
Kate Upton Is Burning Up on Her First Vogue Cover by Mario Testino
She's still got it.
Miley Cyrus Does Photo Shoot With Mario Testino and Interview With Pharrell for the Cover of V Magazine (Video)
The meaning of going the Extra Miley.
Kate Moss Looks Glamorous in Her Vogue Paris Shoot by Mario Testino
She continues to stun the modeling world.
Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, and Andy Milonakis Attend Mario Testino's PRISM Gallery Opening
Celebrating one of the greatest fashion photographers of our time.
V Magazine Goes Big for Issue #81
8 striking models shot by acclaimed photographer Mario Testino.
Behind the Scenes of Photographer Mario Testino's Exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (Video)
The legendary artist shares the process behind this "In Your Face" exhibit.
Mario Testino Captures Revealing Photos of Kate Moss for Stuart Weitzman
Gorgeous black and white photos of Kate Moss by Mario Testino.
Isabeli Fontana, Doutzen Kroes, Karlie Kloss, Miranda Kerr, Toni Garrn, Anja Rubik, Irina Shayk, Constance Jablonski, Edita Vilkeviciute, Alessandra Ambrosio & Izabel Goulart by Mario Testino
Sexy photos from the December pages of Vogue Espana.
Mario Testino Photographs Kristen Stewart For Vogue UK
Kristen Stewart makes a sexy appearance in the October issue of Vogue UK.
Keira Knightley Photographed By Mario Testino For Vogue
Mario Testinto captures Keira Knightley for the latest issue of Vogue US.
Jennifer Lopez Looks Slamming In Swimwear
Check out Mario Testino's shots of Jennifer Lopez for the June issue of Vogue.