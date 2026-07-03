Mario Testino

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Latest Stories

Mario Testino speaking at the Cannes Lions Festival 2017
Life

Fashion Magazines Suspend Mario Testino and Bruce Weber After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The two photographers were both accused of sexually exploiting models and assistants.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3107 days ago
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Style

Emily Ratajkowski Strips to Nearly Nothing for Mario Testino's "Towel Series"

The model-actress is the latest installment in the famed photographer's celeb-filled personal project.

Gregory Babcock3994 days ago
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Style

Emily Ratajkowski Scores Sexy Cover and Exclusive Film for British GQ

Emily Ratajkowski talks Fame, Films, and "The Fappening" with 'British GQ'

Gregory Babcock4002 days ago
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Style

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner Will Appear in 'Vogue' Together

Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner are featured in the April issue of "Vogue."

Joshua Espinoza4135 days ago
Style

Kate Upton Gives Summer an Early Start With This Hot Vogue UK Cover by Mario Testino

Reclaiming her throne on the cover of a Vogue magazine, Kate Upton worked with Mario Testino again to bring the heat.

andrewlasane4460 days ago
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Kate Moss Looks Glamorous in Her Vogue Paris Shoot by Mario Testino

She continues to stun the modeling world.

Justin Ray4855 days ago
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Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian, and Andy Milonakis Attend Mario Testino's PRISM Gallery Opening

Celebrating one of the greatest fashion photographers of our time.

Cedar Pasori4891 days ago
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Style

V Magazine Goes Big for Issue #81

8 striking models shot by acclaimed photographer Mario Testino.

Justin Korkidis4937 days ago
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Behind the Scenes of Photographer Mario Testino's Exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (Video)

The legendary artist shares the process behind this "In Your Face" exhibit.

Cedar Pasori4949 days ago
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Style

Mario Testino Captures Revealing Photos of Kate Moss for Stuart Weitzman

Gorgeous black and white photos of Kate Moss by Mario Testino.

Justin Korkidis4961 days ago
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Mario Testino Photographs Kristen Stewart For Vogue UK

Kristen Stewart makes a sexy appearance in the October issue of Vogue UK.

Justin Korkidis5043 days ago
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Keira Knightley Photographed By Mario Testino For Vogue

Mario Testinto captures Keira Knightley for the latest issue of Vogue US.

Justin Korkidis5052 days ago
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Style

Jennifer Lopez Looks Slamming In Swimwear

Check out Mario Testino's shots of Jennifer Lopez for the June issue of Vogue.

Justin Korkidis5174 days ago

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