Charles Manson

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ASAP Ferg speaks with Complex about 'Floor Seats II,' his experience with Nicki Minaj stans, Marilyn Manson's goat, the status of the ASAP Mob, and more.
Eric Skelton

Latest Stories

Danny Trejo attends the premiere of Netflix's 'The Ridiculous 6.'
Pop Culture

Danny Trejo Recalls Being Hypnotized by Charles Manson While in Jail

In his memoir 'Trejo,' Danny Trejo recalled being hypnotized by Charles Manson while the two were in the Los Angeles County Jail back in 1961.

Jose Martinez1837 days ago
bp
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt on How Weinstein Scandal and Manson Murders Had Similar Impact on Hollywood

Pitt's Cliff Booth has a smattering of intimate encounters with Manson Family goons in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' out now.

Trace William Cowen2544 days ago
margot
Pop Culture

Sharon Tate's Sister Praises Margot Robbie's Performance in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Trailer

Tarantino and Debra Tate were revealed last year to have spoken about the new film, due in July.

Trace William Cowen2614 days ago
manson
Pop Culture

Watch the Official Trailer for Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

This July, Tarantino will have some fun with a Manson-adjacent Hollywood tale.

Trace William Cowen2615 days ago
tarantino
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Urges Early 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Viewers to Refrain From Spoilers

Don't ruin the movie for everyone else, squidbrains.

Trace William Cowen2616 days ago
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once
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Teaser Trailer Released

Tarantino's latest hits theaters this July.

Trace William Cowen2677 days ago
Lady Gaga in NYC
Music

Charles Manson Follower's Music Used in Lady Gaga Documentary

Bobby Beausoleil, one of Charles Manson's associates who has been imprisoned since 1970, is up for parole. Lady Gaga may have indirectly aided his case.

Hannah Lifshutz2730 days ago
tarantino
Pop Culture

Here's Who's Playing Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, has found its Charles Manson. Writer/director Quentin Tarantino has chosen 'Justified' alum Damon Herriman.

Trace William Cowen2880 days ago
tarantino
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino's Manson Murders Movie Finds Its Roman Polanski

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, and more and is set in 1969 Hollywood. Though not much is known plot-wise, we now know who will be portraying Roman Polanski.

Trace William Cowen2881 days ago
tarantino
Pop Culture

Sharon Tate's Sister Says Tarantino's Manson Movie 'Is Not What People Would Expect'

Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, is set to drop next July. After a meeting with the director, Sharon Tate's sister says she now believes his intentions are good.

Trace William Cowen2917 days ago
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Al Pacino
Pop Culture

Al Pacino Joins an Already Stacked Cast for Quentin Tarantino's Charles Manson Movie

Al Pacino joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, and more in the star-studded 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' Quentin Tarantino's upcoming movie based on the Charles Manson family.

juliarp2962 days ago
dicapratino
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino Surprise CinemaCon to Tease Charles Manson Movie

The movie, according to Tarantino, is "probably the closest to 'Pulp Fiction'" that he's ever done.

Trace William Cowen3007 days ago
Manson hearing
Life

Three People Are Fighting for Control of Charles Manson's Corpse

A son, a (probable) grandson, and a friend all want the chance to lay Charlie to rest.

Shawn Setaro3054 days ago
Brad Pitt attends the premiere for 'War Machine.'
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt Has Been Cast in a New Quentin Tarantino Film Alongside Leonardo DiCaprio

The new Quentin Tarantino movie is about the Manson murders.

jasmineg203062 days ago
Hilary Duff
Pop Culture

Sharon Tate’s Sister Calls the Hilary Duff Film About Her Late Sister ‘Classless’ and ‘Exploitative’

Sharon Tate's sister blasts new movie on the actress's death as "classless" and "exploitative."

tara mahadevan3083 days ago
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Actor Matt Smith
Pop Culture

Former 'Doctor Who' Star Matt Smith Will Play Charles Manson in Upcoming Film

'Charlie Says' is expected to begin filming this spring.

Joshua Espinoza3084 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino.
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in Quentin Tarantino's New Charles Manson Film

Margot Robbie and Tom Cruise are also reportedly being pursued for what would make a truly amazing cast.

juliarp3109 days ago

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