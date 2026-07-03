Malcolm X

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Spike Lee
Pop Culture

Spike Lee Says 'Malcolm X' Was Saved By Michael Jordan, Prince, and Janet Jackson

Warner Bros. tried to shelve the 1992 movie after it was over budget.

tara mahadevan350 days ago
US actor Denzel Washington receives the Honorary Palme d'Or from US director and executive producer Spike Lee ahead of the screening of the film "Highest 2 Lowest" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2025.
Pop Culture

Spike Lee Praises Denzel Washington’s ‘Malcolm X’, Says He ‘Should Have’ Won Oscar Over Al Pacino

The filmmaker believes Washington should've won big for 1993 biopic 'Malcolm X.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams423 days ago
Ye wearing a white mask and black jacket stands next to an image of a goat. The Instagram handle "ye" is visible above the goat.
Style

Ye Says He’s 'Your Favorite GOAT’s Favorite GOAT' After YZY Drop

Ye used over 30 goat emoji to drive home his point, which comes after an alleged $2.3 million sales day for YZY.

Trace William Cowen549 days ago
This is a photo of Malcolm X's family on the right and Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump on the left
Life

Malcolm X's Family Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against NYPD, State, and Feds for Wrongful Death

Malcolm X's family members have filed a $100 million lawsuit against the NYPD, New York City, the state, and federal agencies for a hand in his 1965 murder.

Starr Savoy1242 days ago
Malcolm X is seen in an archival photo
Life

$36 Million Settlement Announced in Lawsuits Over Wrongful Convictions in Malcolm X Assassination

In a statement shared with Complex, a New York City Law Department spokesperson said the $36 million settlement "brings some measure of justice."

Trace William Cowen1356 days ago
Advertisement
Man Exonerated in Malcolm X Murder Sues New York City After Talks Fail for $40 Million
Life

Muhammad Aziz, Man Who Was Exonerated in Murder of Malcolm X, Sues NYC for $40 Million

Muhammad Aziz spent decades in prison before he was cleared in the 1965 murder of Malcolm X. The estate of his co-defendant has also filed a lawsuit.

Joshua Espinoza1463 days ago
Malcolm X's daughter calling for congressional investigation into his assassination
Pop Culture

Daughter of Malcolm X Requests Congressional Investigation Into His Assassination

Nearly 60 years after his assassination, Malcolm X's daughter is calling for a congressional investigation into the 1965 murder of the civil rights activist.

Brad Callas1623 days ago
Close up photo of Malcolm X.
Life

Man Wrongfully Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Sues New York State Following Exoneration

83-year-old Muhammad Aziz filed a lawsuit against New York State one month after being exonerated in connection to the assassination of Malcolm X.

Jose Martinez1675 days ago
This is a photo of Malikah Shabazz.
Life

Malcolm X's Daughter Found Dead in Her Brooklyn Home

Malcolm X's daughter, Malikah Shabazz, was found dead in her Brooklyn home on Monday, according to New York police. Malikah is one of six daughters.

Eric Diep1698 days ago
malcolm x killers exonerated
Life

Two Men Convicted of Assassinating Malcolm X to Be Exonerated

The two men were convicted of killing Malcolm X 55 years ago, and will be exonerated over evidence withheld by the FBI and the NYPD, per the 'New York Times.'

Joe Price1703 days ago
Advertisement
Wayne Brady speaks into a mic.
Pop Culture

Wayne Brady on Why He Still Thinks Paul Mooney's ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Joke About Him Was ‘Wack’

Brady gave a breakdown of how he sees his legacy, including its impact on younger generations of Black creatives. He also looked back on 'Chappelle's Show.'

Trace William Cowen1716 days ago
Vince Staples speaks onstage
Music

Vince Staples Compares Nipsey Hussle to James Baldwin, Malcolm X, and Other Black Revolutionaries

To Vince Staples, Nipsey Hussle wasn’t just an average recording artist. He was a political figure that needed to be around those he spoke for. 

Xavier Hamilton1919 days ago
malcolm
Life

Cop's Daughter Claims Deathbed Confession Letter About Malcolm X's Assassination Is 'Fake'

In a recent interview, the daughter of former NYPD officer Raymond Wood alleged that the widely publicized letter was not written by her father.

Trace William Cowen1964 days ago
El Hajj Malik El Shabazz (aka Malcolm X and Malcolm Little) poses for a portrait.
Life

Malcolm X's Family Seeks Reopened Death Investigation After FBI Letter Detailing Alleged Cover-Up

Malcolm X's daughters have released a letter from a deceased NYPD officer which states that the police and FBI were also behind his murder in 1965.

Jose Martinez1972 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App