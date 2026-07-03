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Excerpt: Who is "Allah's Reflection" a.k.a. Miranda Jane Neidlinger a.k.a. Walasia Shabazz, and what does she have to do with Madvillain's 'Madvillainy'?Will Hagle
Rapper toys like Madvillain figures by Kidrobot and Travis Scott 'Rodeo' action figures are highly sought after. Here are the best rapper toys of all time.Lei Takanashi
More than 20 years after MF DOOM and Madlib dropped ‘Madvillainy,’ we dug up some facts you might not know about the iconic album.Jordan Rose
From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo