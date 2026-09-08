Will Hagle
Joined July 2016 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Who is "Allah's Reflection" and What Does She Have to Do with Madvillain's 'Madvillainy'?
Excerpt: Who is "Allah's Reflection" a.k.a. Miranda Jane Neidlinger a.k.a. Walasia Shabazz, and what does she have to do with Madvillain's 'Madvillainy'?
Will Hagle1254 days ago
Gucci Mane Doesn't Need 'Everybody Looking' to Define His Legacy
Gucci Mane recorded 'Everybody Looking' at his usual breakneck pace but ultimately the album's quality is beside the point.
Will Hagle3707 days ago