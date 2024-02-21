Zendaya Navigates a Tennis Threesome in Latest 'Challengers' Trailer

"What makes you think I want someone to be in love with me?"

These words are spoken by Zendaya's character, Tashi Duncan, in the latest trailer for the Luca Guadagnino-directed Challengers, out in April. They're a fitting and presumably quite telling summation of the tennis player's perspective on this past-meets-present threesome tale involving the character's husband (played by Mike Faist) and ex-boyfriend (played by Josh O’Connor).