Zendaya Navigates a Tennis Threesome in Latest 'Challengers' Trailer

The long-awaited film is directed by Luca Guadagnino, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind 'Call Me By Your Name.'

Feb 21, 2024
"What makes you think I want someone to be in love with me?"

These words are spoken by Zendaya's character, Tashi Duncan, in the latest trailer for the Luca Guadagnino-directed Challengers, out in April. They're a fitting and presumably quite telling summation of the tennis player's perspective on this past-meets-present threesome tale involving the character's husband (played by Mike Faist) and ex-boyfriend (played by Josh O’Connor).

After an injury, Zendaya’s character turns to coaching, a path that ultimately leads her to the widely headlined "I'm taking such good care of my little white boys."

Challengers, written by Justin Kuritzkes, is in theaters on April 26. While a version of Nelly Furtado’s “Maneater” soundtracks the second trailer, the Oscar-winning duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross provide music for the film itself.

Guadagnino, of course, is a reliably great filmmaker whose past roster of enthusiastically received titles includes Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All, both of which starred Zendaya's Dune: Part Two collaborator Timothée Chalamet. In 2020, Guadagnino delivered the truly underrated HBO series We Are Who We Are, featuring Kid Cudi among its cast.

Next for the Oscar-nominated director is the Daniel Craig-led film Queer, expected later this year, and a TV adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' 2023 novel The Shards.

